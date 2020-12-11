iFFalcon K61 4K Smart TVs Launched in India With Android TV 9 Pie, Prices Start at Rs 24,999

TCL-owned iFFalcon has launched a new range of 4K Smart TVs in India under ‘K61’ series. The iFFalcon K61 4K TV series now has three models with screen sizes of 43-inches, 50-inches and 55-inches. The prices of these TVs start at Rs 24,999 which is very aggressive considering the features on offer. iFFalcon is one of the popular Smart TV brands in India competing with the likes of Xiaomi, Realme, Motorola and OnePlus in the budget Smart TV segment. In the past, we have seen iFFalcon offering a 55-inch 4K Smart TV with Android TV for less than Rs 40,000. And the same continues with the new K61 series as the 55-inch K61 4K TV is priced at Rs 36,499 in the country. iFFalcon also confirmed the TVs would go on sale via Flipkart.

iFFalcon K61 4K Smart TVs: Specifications and Features

Alongside the K61 series of Smart TVs, iFFalcon also stepped into India’s home appliances segment by launching an 8-kg front load washing machine at Rs 22,499. Talking about the iFFalcon K61 4K Smart TVs, they run Android TV 9 Pie out of the box and might receive Android TV 10 update as well in the coming months. All the three models have a 4K panel with ‘4K upscaling’ feature; This feature enhances the picture quality when the user plays non-4K content. In the press statement, iFFalcon stated the 4K upscaling feature would enhance clarity, colour & detail compensation and frequency compensation. The TVs also feature HDR10 support.

We generally don’t get to see brands providing hardware details of Smart TVs, but iFFalcon confirmed the TVs are powered by a 64-bit quad-core processor, paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. Since they boot Android TV, we get the Google Play Store, YouTube, Netflix and a slew of other apps preinstalled. They feature two 12W speakers and the company even added Dolby Audio support.

iFFalcon K61 4K Smart TVs: Pricing and Availability

As mentioned above, the iFFalcon K61 4K Smart TVs come in three different screen sizes- 43-inch priced at Rs 24,999, 50-inch model priced at Rs 30,499 and the 55-inch model will retail for Rs 36,999. The three TVs will be available for purchase via Flipkart exclusively.