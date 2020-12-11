Nokia Smartphone With Android 10 (Go Edition) to Launch Next Week

HMD Global officially confirmed that it would be launching an Android 10 (Go Edition) smartphone in China on December 15. Not many details are known about this upcoming Nokia smartphone apart from the software version. The interesting part about this news is the upcoming phone will be HMD’s first phone with the lightweight version of Android to launch in China. All the smartphone brands in China will have to remove Google apps, including Google Play Store, before launching their phones in Asia’s largest country. So the Nokia phone that’s launching on December 15 will also lack Google apps.

Nokia Phone With Android 10 (Go Edition) Launching on December 15

We have seen HMD Global launching devices running Android Go Edition in the past, and the upcoming phone will join the list. It is not known yet whether HMD is planning to launch the phone in global markets, including India. Also, it will be the first time we are seeing an Android Go phone launching without Google apps.

For the unaware, Google introduced Android Go Edition a couple of years ago with lightweight apps like Google Go, Gmail Go, YouTube Go and so on. HMD Global, Xiaomi and several other companies launched phones with Android Go onboard. The previous Android Go phones from HMD Global are Nokia 1, Nokia 1 Plus and Nokia 2.1. There are several chances of this upcoming Nokia Android 10 (Go Edition) reaching the Indian market.

Besides the Android Go phone, HMD Global is also planning to launch mid-range Nokia 5.4 with Snapdragon 662 Soc. It is also said that the Nokia 9.3 PureView is also in the works with Snapdragon 888 5G SoC.