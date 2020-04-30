Nokia 1 Plus Gets Android 10 (Go Edition) Update

HMD Global starts rolling out the much-awaited Android 10 (Go Edition) to Nokia 1 Plus users around the globe

By April 30th, 2020 AT 2:13 PM
    Highlights
    • Nokia 1 Plus to get Android 10 (Go Edition) update
    • The update will roll out in phases
    • The Android 10 update will be a cut-down version called Go Edition

    Nokia used to be one of the most loved smartphone brands in the world a few years back. But the times have changed, and companies like Samsung, OnePlus, Apple, and Xiaomi are ruling the market now. However, Nokia returned to the smartphone market a few years back and rolled its Android version phones. Everyone was surprised but also excited to see the old player again in the game. HMD Global manufactures all the smartphones of Nokia. The company has started rolling out updates on its smartphones at a rapid speed. One of the devices, the Nokia 1 Plus, has received an update as well. It is none other than Android 10 (Go Edition).

    Nokia 1 Plus Finally Picks Up Android 10 (Go Edition) Update

    Nokia 1 Plus is one of the cheapest smartphones in the brand. But HMD Global decided not to leave it out on the updating process, which is good news for the smartphone owners. Now the Nokia 1 Plus is receiving Android 10 update. The only thing is, it is the cut down version of Android 10. The smartphone does not have the power and the specs required to run a full version of Android 10. This new cut down version of the Android 10 is called as Go Edition. The smartphone was running on Android 9 Pie (Go Edition) at the moment and is now ready to make the jump to the double digits.

    Customers To Get an Elevated Android Experience

    HMD Global commented that after the update, the smartphone users would have an elevated Android experience. The Nokia 1 Plus is bound to feel like brand new all over again after the phone is updated. The update will be rolled out in stages and the first countries to get the update for Android 10 are – Bangladesh, Bahrain, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Tunisia, Sri Lanka, Yemen, UAE, Libya, Lebanon, Morocco, Malaysia, Egypt, Iraq, Iran, Kuwait, Jordan, and Oman. At the moment, only 10% of the devices will get the update, the other 50% will get it on May, and the remaining after that.

    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    

    

