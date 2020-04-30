BSNL No Longer Offering Amazon Prime Subscription With its Broadband Plans

Highlights BSNL has stopped offering Amazon Prime subscription with its plan

No clarity on whether the offer will return

BSNL has been providing Amazon Prime subscription for more than a year now

State-owned telco, BSNL is not offering Amazon Prime with its plans anymore. Many users took to Twitter and expressed their discontent when they visited the website and tried to search for the Amazon Prime offer from BSNL; they got a 404 Error. The service was discontinued last week. It was confirmed through the telcos Kerala website, which states that “The amazon prime subscription along with all broadband plans above Rs 750 is no longer available.” The same message was posted in the telcos Kerala Twitter account. Also, TelecomTalk has verified this news via BSNL Kerala circle GM.

Amazon’s Website Doesn’t Show Anything as Well

In the FAQ section of Amazon’s website, the offer related to the BSNL isn’t accessible anymore. Redirects have been set in the deactivated links at the moment. At the same time, the FAQ and T&C on the portal of BSNL are still active. Earlier the customers who opted for the BSNL postpaid plan or landline plans of Rs 399 and above or Rs 745 and above used to get Amazon Prime worth one year for no extra cost. But that offer is no longer available. There is no clarity on whether the telco and Amazon would together bring this offer again.

BSNL’s Efforts For Helping Users Work From Home

BSNL has been very helpful and loyal to its customers during the time of the global pandemic. The telco had launched a plan called Work@Home during the time the first lockdown started. Even though you are not getting Amazon Prime free subscription worth one year, you will get daily data benefits from the telco under the Work@Home plan. For the people who are already the customers of BSNL won’t have to pay any charges for availing the plan for themselves. The customers who are availed this plan can get 5GB daily data at the speed of 10 Mbps. After the 5GB data is exhausted, your browsing speed will reduce to 1 Mbps.