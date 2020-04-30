OnePlus Z Mid-Range Smartphone Launch to Take Place in July

Highlights
- The OnePlus Z will be a mid-range device
- The handset is now said to go official in July this year
- OnePlus Z could be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000Z chipset with 5G modem
It has been less than three weeks since the launch of OnePlus 8 series and we are already hearing news about the probable launch date of an upcoming OnePlus smartphone. OnePlus has been long-rumoured to launch a mid-range smartphone named OnePlus Z alongside the OnePlus 8 series itself. However, the launch has been pushed by OnePlus due to unknown reasons. Tipster Max J says that the OnePlus Z will go official in July, but he did not reveal the exact launch date. It is also said the launch date of OnePlus Z was pushed back due to the current Coronavirus situation. The OnePlus Z will be the company’ second mid-range smartphone after the OnePlus X that was launched back in 2015.
OnePlus Z Launch Date Revealed: What to Expect
Over the last few years, we have seen OnePlus climbing up the price ladder and the OnePlus 8 devices are no exception. Starting at Rs 41,999 in India, the OnePlus 8 series isn’t cheap anymore in India as well. However, the reason behind bringing an affordable OnePlus device in 2020 could be different. A lot of smartphone brands are launching affordable or mid-range 5G smartphones like the Redmi K30 5G, Realme X50/X50m, Oppo Reno 3 and so on. And there are a lot of takers for these phones. Not everyone can afford a high-end phone with 5G support and it could be the reason behind OnePlus launching a mid-range phone.
The OnePlus Z will offer 5G support and it is rumoured to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000L SoC. The usage of a MediaTek chipset will also result in a lighter price tag. Other rumoured specs of OnePlus Z include AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate, triple rear camera setup and punch-hole cutout on the front.
