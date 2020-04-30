Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro Likely to Have 5G Support

The Redmi Note 10 Series is going to be released in China since they are 5G models and the development of the smartphones have already started

April 30th, 2020
    Highlights
    • Xiaomi reportedly working on two new 5G phones
    • Redmi Note 9 series won’t be sold in China
    • Redmi Note 10 series to come with 22.5W and 33W fast charging technology

    Xiaomi recently launched its MIUI 12 and has received positive response against it. The tech giant understands the need for moving fast in the market and reportedly is already developing MIUI 13. Now, it is noted that Xiaomi is working on two new 5G phones under the Redmi brand. It was noticed when two unheard Xiaomi phones were listed on China’s regulatory body 3C’s certification website. The news is surfacing that the two new smartphones which are registered in the Chinese regulatory website are Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G. Both smartphones will launch in China. In addition, an executive from Xiaomi commented that the company won’t be manufacturing the Redmi Note 9 series in China and would instead focus on developing 5G models for the Chinese market.

    No Specifications of Redmi Note 10 Series Revealed

    On the 3C website, nothing is mentioned about the smartphones which can give away their confirmation. However, the two model numbers can be seen – M2004J7BC and M2004J7AC. It is noticeable that the products will have 5G support. Now according to report, it can be said that the two new phones which are going to make the market are Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro.

    Xiaomi is Focusing on Developing 5G Phones for The Chinese Market

    Xiaomi has been working on developing and selling only 5G smartphones in the Chinese market now. The Redmi Director, Lu Weibing, said earlier that the company isn’t going to be selling its Redmi Note 9 in China because they are not 5G supportive. Instead, the Note 9 series will be sold in the overseas market. At the same time, some tips are revealing a few details about the product. It is found that the two new phones with the model numbers M2004J7AC and M2004J7BC are coming with 22.5W and 33W fast charging technology. MediaTek Dimensity 800 SoC is going to power it.

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    Vishal
    Vishal

    I think Chinese OEMs need to slow down a bit !

