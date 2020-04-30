These Are the 4 Airtel Prepaid Plans Which Offer Unique Benefits Apart from Data and Calling

Highlights Bharti Airtel has Rs 179 and Rs 279 plans with life insurance cover benefit

The telco is providing Amazon Prime subscription with Rs 349 plan

Airtel users can get Disney+ Hotstar VIP membership with Rs 401 data pack

Bharti Airtel may not be offering the best data plans or the most versatile plans in the industry, but the telco does have some unique offerings under its arsenal. Airtel is the only telecom operator right now which is shipping free Amazon Prime subscription with a prepaid plan. On the flip side, Vodafone Idea is providing Rs 999 Amazon Prime membership with its postpaid plans, while Airtel is doing the same with both postpaid and prepaid plans. Bharti Airtel is providing prepaid plans with benefits like life insurance cover, Amazon Prime membership and the recent addition is Disney+ Hotstar subscription with the Rs 401 plan. Here are the unique prepaid offerings from Bharti Airtel available right now to all subscribers.

Airtel Rs 179 and Rs 279 Prepaid Plans: Benefits Detailed

Starting with the Rs 179 and Rs 279 prepaid plans, they ship with life insurance cover benefit on top of essential benefits like voice calls, SMS and data. The Rs 179 prepaid recharge offers 2GB data, unlimited voice calls to any network within India, 300 SMSes and Rs 2 lakh life insurance from Bharti AXA Life. The plan also allows users to set unlimited hello tunes and stream unlimited music on Wynk Music.

Moving onto the Rs 279 prepaid pack from Bharti Airtel, it ships with 1.5GB data per day, 100 SMSes per day, unlimited voice calls, Airtel Xstream App Premium subscription and Rs 4 lakh Term Life Insurance from HDFC Life. The validity of both the Rs 179 and Rs 279 plans is 28 days.

Airtel Rs 349 Prepaid Plan Offers Amazon Prime Membership for 1 Month

Besides the two life insurance plans, Bharti Airtel is also bundling OTT subscriptions with its prepaid plans. One such plan under the company’s portfolio is the Rs 349 plan. This plan offers a user 2GB data per day, 100 SMSes per day, truly unlimited voice calls and 28 days validity. It also offers Amazon Prime subscription worth Rs 129 for free; The validity of Amazon Prime membership is also one month. Other benefits of the plan include Airtel Xstream App Premium membership, Free Hellotunes, Wynk Music membership, free online courses via Shaw Academy, Rs 150 cashback on FASTag and anti-virus software for your phone. These benefits can be redeemed through Airtel Thanks mobile app.

Airtel Rs 401 Data Pack Offers Disney+ Hotstar VIP Membership

Lastly, we have the recently launched Rs 401 data pack from Bharti Airtel. This plan ships with Disney+ Hotstar VIP membership worth Rs 399 at no extra cost on top of 3GB data benefit which will be valid for just 28 days from the date of recharge. The Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription comes with 365 days validity, whereas the data benefit expires in just 28 days.

These are the unique prepaid plans on offer from Bharti Airtel right now. Let us know if you are planning to recharge any of the four prepaid packs mentioned above during the lockdown period.