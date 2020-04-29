Vodafone Idea Will Not Get Full Rs 4,760 Crore Tax Refund: Supreme Court

Vodafone just received marginal relief from the supreme court which amounts to Rs 733 crore out of the massive Rs 4,760 crore tax refund claim

By April 29th, 2020 AT 8:43 PM
  • Idea Cellular
  • Technology News
  • Vodafone India
    • 0 Comment
    Highlights
    • Supreme Court allowed marginal relief of Rs 733 crore and closed the matter
    • Vodafone Idea has to approximately clear Rs 53,000 towards AGR dues
    • Vodafone Idea has not reported profits in the last three years

    The Supreme Court has declined the request of Vodafone Group PLC’S India Unit seeking tax refunds of Rs 4,760 crore from the federal government. Vodafone Group appealed to the apex body and stated that the income tax department retained the dues since 2018, which resulted in a massive amount of tax dues. However, the Supreme Court just allowed refund of Rs 733 crore and closed the matter.

    Vodafone Idea Already Struggling to Pay Massive AGR Dues

    The entire telecom industry was disrupted by the supreme court decisions regarding the payment AGR dues assessed by DoT. Telcom operators lost the case and have to pay Rs 1.43 lakh crore towards the dues to the government. Out of all the telecom operators, Vodafone Idea was walloped by the supreme court decision. The telco giant has to approximately clear 53,000 crores to Dot toward AGR dues. Telecom operators are already clearing the massive AGR dues assessed by DoT. In such a case, another setback for the Vodafone Group will hamper the credibility of operations and bring financial distress.

    Vodafone Idea Did Not Report Profits Since 2017

    Vodafone Idea has been facing lots of financial distress in the last three years. The major setback for the telco giant was the default of AGR dues. As per DoT officials, telco giant has to pay approximately 53,000 crores to DoT towards AGR dues. Vodafone Idea was already facing substantial financial distress and added pressure of AGR dues made it worse for the telco giant to report profits in the financial sheet. However, Vodafone Idea is still ensuring seamless services and connectivity in the lockdown period to ensure that its subscribers are connected with their loved ones.

    Vodafone Transferred $200 Million to Vodafone Idea

    In other news, Vodafone Group transferred payment of $200 million to Vodafone Idea for clearing off financial liabilities and maintain liquidity position of the firm. Vodafone Group cleared the payment under the CLC term which stated that Vodafone Group must make payments to Vodafone Idea if payments made by Idea Cellular Exceeds Vodafone.

    More discussion »
    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Shrijan loves the process of creating content in various verticals, whether it be words, sounds or videos. He's also inclined towards digital marketing and tech industry developments. The art of creation always intrigues his interest.

    Leave a Reply

    avatar
    Photo and Image Files
     
     
     

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Vodafone Idea Will Not Get Full Rs 4,760 Crore Tax Refund: Supreme Court

    The Supreme Court has declined the request of Vodafone Group PLC’S India Unit seeking tax refunds of Rs 4,760 crore from...

    module-4-img

    WhatsApp Reportedly Testing Messenger Rooms in Beta Version

    Facebook owns some of the major social media platforms today, such as Instagram and WhatsApp. WhatsApp is arguably one of...

    module-4-img

    Nostalgic Channel DD Retro Lands on Dish TV and D2h

    DD Retro, Doordarshan’s channel for nostalgic programs has landed on Dish TV and D2h with the channel now available on...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Xiaomi Users Can Pre-order Products Amid Lockdown in India

    module-4-img

    PUBG Mobile New Update 0.18.0: Miramar 2.0 and Safety Scramble Mode Coming on May 7

    module-4-img

    Trai Recommends Revamp of TRP Measurement Body

    module-4-img

    Supreme Court Denies the Plea for Free Calls, Data and DTH Facilities