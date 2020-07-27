Vodafone Idea Limited and Amdocs Partner Up to Migrate Postpaid Customers to Single Platform

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) announced that it will be bringing the Idea postpaid customers under the Vodafone RED category. It would ensure that customers of VIL would get unified digital services under a single platform. For doing this, VIL partnered up with Amdocs which is one of the leading software and service providers to media and communications companies. Both the companies today announced that this move has taken place successfully. This means that all the Idea postpaid customers have been brought under the Vodafone RED. It was one of the most complex migrations for both companies. All the migration work took place remotely because of the lockdown imposed by the government.

Migration of Idea Postpaid Customers to Ensure Unified Service and More Benefits

Now Idea postpaid customers will get to reap the benefits Vodafone postpaid customers have. They can also take advantage of Vodafone RED Family plans. Along with that, there will be other benefits included for the Idea postpaid customers such as a free subscription to Vodafone Play and plenty of other value-added services.

The best thing for Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) is that during the migration, the company didn’t face any disruption. Everything worked out smoothly and none of the customers had to face any issues.

Chief Technology Officer, Vishan Vohra said, “We’re delighted to have partnered with Amdocs to complete the consolidation of Idea and Vodafone postpaid customers without any business disruption. The partnership will enable VIL to further modernise, automate, and digitise operations, thereby providing an enhanced customer experience to our postpaid customer base.”

This move would further enhance the customer experience as the customer care of VIL would get a 360-degree view on all the queries raised from Vodafone customers and Idea customers. It will help in solving issues of the customers in a more efficient and complete manner.

Gary Miles, Chief Marketing Officer of Amdocs said, “In today’s ever-changing business environment, it’s important for service providers to focus on customer experience and win their loyalty. VIL values customer centricity and understands the importance of digital transformation in providing improved customer service and digital experience. We’re proud to have partnered with VIL for the migration of customers to the Amdocs digital monetization system, which will further ensure streamlined and improved operations for the merged entity.”