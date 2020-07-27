TEMA Backs Trai on Removing Unsolicited Commercial Communication for Customers Privacy

Telecom Equipment Manufacturing Association (TEMA) has backed up Trai’s initiative of blocking unwanted pesky calls and messages from unregistered telemarketers. Since the mobile penetration in India in increasing, TEMA has asked the telecom regulator to freeze on UCC for wanted and unwanted customers completely. As the government has announced the lockdown period to combat the deadly virus, the usage of smartphones increased, which further increased the chances of cybercrimes and phishing attacks. TEMA has addressed all the telecom service providers, internet service providers and telemarketers to work together and curb the pesky calls and messages problem faced by mobile users in India.

Technology and Regulations can Curb Pesky Calls and Messages

Unsolicited Commercial Communication (UCC) has become one of the major issues in every country which has high mobile users, especially like India. Recently, One97 (Paytm) urged the High Court to seek relief from pesky calls, messages and phishing attempts. Also, the supreme bench addressed Trai and asked to submit the action taken report on registration on registration of telemarketers and other related issues. Shri Ravi Sharma, who is the Chairman of TEMA, stated that Indian customers must be free from pesky calls and messages. He also stated that new technologies and regulations would help the telecom regulator to curb pesky calls and messages from unwanted and unregistered telemarketers. Trai has already issued a Do Not Call Registry Policy under which telecom service providers have to ensure that subscribers who have registered themselves for not receiving unwanted calls and messages should not get them from unregistered telemarketers.

Telcos and Trai are Using Blockchain Technology

Trai has been taking all the measures to curb the unwanted calls and messages from unregistered telemarketers. Recently, the telecom regulator shared a list of all the registered telemarketers and their SMS codes for sending unsolicited commercial communication. Also, the telecom regulator is working on blockchain technology to curb unwanted calls and messages. To ensure that, Trai and telecom service providers have adopted Distributed Ledger Technology or blockchain to ensure regulatory compliance while allowing innovation in the market.