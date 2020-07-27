Dish TV and d2h to Move Subscribers on Happy India Pack 31 Pack to Happy India 39 Pack

Dish TV India, one of the largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) operators announced that the company would move subscribers on the Happy India Bouquet priced at Rs 30.50 per month to a new bouquet. The company that operates DTH brands like Dish TV, Zing and d2h shared the development on the dedicated sites of Dish TV and d2h. The development is a result of Sony Pictures Network India announcing that the Happy India pack priced at Rs 30.50 will be discontinued on August 1, 2020.

Dish TV India Elevates Subscribers to Higher Priced Pack

Dish TV India said that the users on the Happy India pack priced at Rs 30.50 will be moved to the Sony Happy India Bouquet 39 priced at Rs 38.50.

The company highlighted that the higher priced pack will include two additional channels along with the existing channels on the Happy India Bouquet 31 priced at Rs 30.50. The additional channels on the Happy India Bouquet 39 include Sony BBC and Ten 3.

It has to be noted that the Happy India Bouquet 31 includes three channels on the General Entertainment Category like Sony TV along with three channels on the movies section like Sony Max. The Six channels part of the Happy India Bouquet 31 include Sony TV, SAB, Sony Pal, Sony Max, Sony Max 2, Sony Wah.

Sony Happy India Channels Available for Subscription on A-la-Carte Basis

Dish TV on its website highlighted that the channels of the Sony Happy India bouquet are also available on a-la-carte basis. Further, the company said that the users can select Sony channels or Sony Bouquets through the Dish TV app or the website. Dish TV offers 28 Sony Happy India bouquets priced in the range of Rs 8.8 to Rs 85.30.

The a-la-carte price of Sony TV is Rs 19 while Sony Max, Sony Ten 3, Sony BBC and Sony Wah are priced at Rs 15, Rs 17, Rs 4 and Rs 1 respectively. While Dish TV site highlights that the Sony Pal would be available for subscription as Free-to-Air channel, the d2h website highlights that the channel is available for Rs 1 per month.