Dish SMRT Stick at Just Rs 599 Can Help You Watch OTT Content on Old TVs

Dish TV, one of the largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) service providers in the country, is offering a product called Dish SMRT to its customers. The product is a stick that can be attached to your Set-Top Box (STB) and help you access content from OTT (over-the-top) platforms. The best thing about this product is its affordability. It is available at a very affordable price and can be accessed by almost anyone.

Dish SMRT Stick Price

The Dish SMRT Stick is priced at Rs 599/unit. The original cost of this product is Rs 999. But, currently, Dish TV is offering it for Rs 599, and an introductory offer is included for the customers. Users who get it for the first time will not have to pay any additional charge for the Smart Stick for the first six months. After that, the cost of using the stick would come to Rs 25 per month + taxes.

There are no installation charges for the Dish SMRT stick. The warranty is only six months, which, to be honest, is quite low.

What is Dish SMRT Stick

Dish SMRT Stick is simply a USB Wi-Fi dongle that can be attached to the STB to give you access to a world of OTT apps and their content. Dish TV has said that in case a user wants to access this service, he/she will have to connect his/her Dish NXT HD STB to any available Wi-Fi network or a mobile hotspot through the Dish SMRT Stick. SMRT Stick can be attached to the USB port of the STB.

Note that the Wi-Fi frequency supported by this product is 2.4 GHz. It would have been better had it supported a connection with the 5 GHz Wi-Fi network as well because then it could get even better bandwidth for playing content in high resolution for the users.

Dish TV suggests that for a decent expereince with the Dish SMRT Stick, users should have an internet connection with 4 Mbps speed or more. The apps available on the platform aren’t necessarily free. Platforms such as ZEE5, Docubay, Watcho, Hungama Play, Eros Now and more will be available for users with the Dish SMRT Stick.