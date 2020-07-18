Sony Pictures Network India Removes 5 Happy India Packs From Its Offerings

Sony Pictures Network India (SPNI) is going to remove 5 channel bouquets from its ‘Happy India Packs’. This will take place on August 1, 2020. After the removal, the channel bouquet count will fall to 24 from the current 29. The five-channel bouquets that are going to be removed are — Happy India 31, Happy India 31 (A), Happy India (B), Happy India Bangla 31, and Happy India HD 59. Interestingly, the removal of these channel bouquets is happening before the removal of Sony ESPN, Sony Mix, and Sony ESPN HD due to which the broadcaster had to revise the prices of its channel packs.

Siti Network Confirms the Removal of 5 Happy India Packs

As per a report from DreamDTH, it is confirmed that SPNI is going to remove 5 Happy India Packs from its offerings. A source has confirmed that this withdrawal of channel bouquets is due to a letter sent by SPNI to Siti Network. Siti Network has started notifying about the same to its customers and partners following the rules of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai).

When these 5 Happy India Packs are removed, customers will be prompted to go for channel bouquets which are priced at Rs 38.5 if they want to have the same benefits as of their earlier packs. This will increase the revenue of the broadcaster.

Sony Pictures Network India has already had to face quite a few problems financially because of the revision in price of their channel bouquets. This revision is to compensate for the discontinuation of some popular channels such as AXN, AXN HD, Sony Mix, Sony ESPN, and Sony ESPN HD.

The first time SPNI took to the revision of the price of its channel bouquets, it affected 24 Happy India Packs. The price change ranged from Rs 0.5 to Rs 5.2. Then there was a second revision in price of channel bouquets. This time the price change ranged between Rs 2.2 and Rs 4.4.

It was mandatory for SPNI to revise the old price of different channel bouquets to compensate for the discontinuation of some channels as per regulatory rules.