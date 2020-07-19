One Airtel Plans With Bundled DTH, Broadband and Postpaid Services Start at Rs 899 Now

One Airtel is a service offered by Bharti Airtel which clubs its core services and benefits under one plan to make it cheaper for the customer

    One thing that customers always like from any service providing company is when they offer the benefits in bundles. Individual benefits are good, but bundled benefits are great. That is because you get all the things you want and sometimes even more but at a discounted price. It saves you money and also makes it convenient as it saves you time. One such service comes from Bharti Airtel; The telco offers One Airtel which is a bundled service from the telco wherein you can get a postpaid mobile connection, DTH connection, and Broadband + landline connection, all under one offer. Mentioned below are the four plans and their benefits under the One Airtel offer.

    One Airtel 899 Plan

    It is the cheapest One Airtel plan you will get. It comes with the benefit of two core services. One is the postpaid mobile connections (up to 2 connections) and the other is DTH service. With the postpaid mobile service, each connection will get 75GB monthly data along with unlimited calling. With the DTH, you get Rs 350 worth TV channels for free and the Xstream Box so you can also stream content from your favourite OTT apps.

    One Airtel 1,349 Plan

    Again, there are only two core services offered under this plan. One is the postpaid mobile service and the other is a DTH connection. But the benefits double from the initial plan. The postpaid mobile benefit (up to 2 connections) comes with 150GB monthly data along with unlimited calling facility. With the DTH, you get Rs 350 worth TV channels for free and the Xstream Box wherein you can download OTT content apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more.

    One Airtel 1,499 Plan

    With the One Airtel Rs 1,499 plan, the two core services that are offered to you are mobile postpaid services and fiber + landline connection. There is no DTH connection in this plan. You get 75GB monthly data with the postpaid connection (up to 2 connections) along with unlimited calling. With the fiber + landline connection, you will get 300GB monthly data at 200 Mbps every month.

    One Airtel 1,999 Plan

    With the One Airtel Rs 1,999 plan, you get all the services included. You get postpaid mobile connections (up to 3 connections), DTH connection, and fiber + landline connection. With the postpaid mobile connection, you get 75GB monthly data with each connection in addition with unlimited calling. Then there is the DTH connection which comes with Rs 424 worth free TV channels and the Xstream Box you can use to stream OTT content. With the fiber + landline connection, you will get 300GB monthly data at up to 200 Mbps speed.

    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

