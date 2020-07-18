Google and Apple Set to Release New Pack of Emojis With Future OS Updates

Google and Apple have confirmed that they are going to bring new emoji’s for their customers with the next major OS updates

By July 18th, 2020 AT 2:07 PM
    It is the World Emoji yesterday and both Google and Apple have confirmed that they are going to bring new emojis for their customers. Emojis are very essential when we are communicating with other people. iOS and Android both offer almost similar emojis, but there are some different ones amongst the both of them. Google is going to bring a total of 117 new emojis with the launch of Android 11. Apple as well is going to introduce approximately 117 new emojis with the next OS update. Let’s take a look at exactly what will come for Android users and iOS users.

    Google’s New Pack of Emojis

    Google is going to introduce 117 new emojis with the Android 11. There will be 62 new set of characters and 55 different gender representations and skin tones. Some of the new emojis that you will get to see are — smiley face with a tear, bubble tea, and pinched fingers. But the most interesting thing about the emojis is the return of the classic Turtle from Android 7.1 which got replaced by a new Turtle in Android 8.0.

    You will also notice some changes in the emojis when using the dark mode. Google has optimised the looks of the emojis for dark mode and they look much better. If you want to get the new set of emojis right away, just download the Android 11 beta.

    Apple’s New Pack of Emojis

    Apple is also going to launch around the same number (117) of new emojis. These new emojis will arrive for every product of Apple — Macs, iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watch. Some of the new emojis that you will get to see from Apple are — Boomerang, Ninja, Fist Bump, Coin, Tamale, and etc. You might also get to see emojis where people are hugging each other and a smiling face with a tear. With iOS 14 and iPadOS 14, these new set of emojis will come to iPhones and iPads.

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

