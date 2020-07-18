Reliance Jio EBITDA Margin to Rise 45% by FY24 and Gain Bigger Market Percentage

Reliance Jio has become one of the most valuable companies in India in a very short time span. This has happened due to a number of factors. One of the biggest being the great management and team of Jio Platforms backed by Reliance Industries Limited (RIL). Jio Platforms has helped RIL go net debt-free. RIL has become India’s highest valued company with a market capitalization of more than $150 billion. With all the investments coming in for Jio Platforms and the initiating the worlds biggest rights issue by a non-financial company, RIL is having a good time in the market. Jio Platforms is expected to grow exponentially in the coming few years. As per an ET Telecom report, it is expected that Jio will capture 41% of the market share by FY24.

Reliance Jio’s ‘Made in India’ 5G Solution and Partnership With Google Very Beneficial

Reliance Jio made Google its strategic partner. Together both the companies are working to bring affordable 4G Android smartphones to the people of India. This will be a blow to many other telcos operating in India right now. Currently, Jio Platforms is expected to end the FY20 with a market share of 27%. So to gain another 4% of the market share by FY24 means that some other telcos would have to lose theirs.

The biggest threat from the partnership of Google and Jio Platforms is to Vodafone. Vodafone has 60% of the 2G market share in India right now. But with better technology coming from Jio Platforms at a cheaper price, people would look to upgrade to 4G.

Reliance Jio’s EBITDA is expected to rise by 45% by FY24. It is a significant gain in a very competitive market. Reliance Jio has around 400 million subscribers currently. Mr Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited said that the telco is aiming to reach a milestone of 500 million subscribers in the next three years.

In its 43rd AGM, RIL cleared that with time, it will be looking to shift to technology and digital businesses from its current energy-focused businesses.