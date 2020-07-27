Samsung Galaxy M01 Core Launched in India With Android Go: Price and Specifications

Samsung has launched its cheapest offering in the Indian market. The South Korean company has launched Samsung Galaxy M01 Core for just Rs 5,499. Recently, Samsung also launched two smartphones under Rs 10,000 price, which are the Samsung Galaxy Galaxy M01 and Galaxy M01s. The Samsung Galaxy M01 Core comes with various ‘Make in India’ features like dynamic screen timeout and intelligent inputs. The new offering by Samsung also comes with maximum power saving mode for extended battery life and also features Dark Mode. The smartphone will be available in all the offline and online stores of Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core: Specifications and Features

The Samsung Galaxy M01 Core features a 5.3-inch HD+ display and runs on Android Go which ensures that all the apps occupy less storage. Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy M01 Core packs octa-core MediaTek MT6739 chipset and up to 2GB RAM. As of storage, the device offers two internal storage variants which are 16GB and 32GB. Coming to the camera specifications, Galaxy M01 Core comes with a simple 8MP rear camera. Towards the front, the device comes with a 5MP selfie camera.

The new offering by Samsung is powered by a 3000mAh battery. Samsung has added various Make in India features in the M01 Core like an intelligent screen with the dynamic screen out and power optimisation. Also, the device comes with an intelligent photo feature which automatically detects similar photos and suggests the users with the best photos while discarding the other pictures to keep optimum internal storage.

Samsung M01 Core: Pricing and Availablity

The newly launched entry-level Galaxy M01 Core will be available in two variants. The 1GB RAM and 16GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 5,499, whereas the 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 6,499. The smartphone will be available in three colour variants which are Black, Blue and Red. As of availability, the device will be available for purchase on Samsung Online Store and leading e-commerce platform Amazon starting from July 29, 2020. Also, the device will be available in offline stores of Samsung.