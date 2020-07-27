Samsung Galaxy M01 Core Launched in India With Android Go: Price and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core comes with various Make In India features like an intelligent screen with the dynamic screen out and power optimization

By July 27th, 2020 AT 2:38 PM
  • Mobiles & Tablets
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    Samsung has launched its cheapest offering in the Indian market. The South Korean company has launched Samsung Galaxy M01 Core for just Rs 5,499. Recently, Samsung also launched two smartphones under Rs 10,000 price, which are the Samsung Galaxy Galaxy M01 and Galaxy M01s. The Samsung Galaxy M01 Core comes with various ‘Make in India’ features like dynamic screen timeout and intelligent inputs. The new offering by Samsung also comes with maximum power saving mode for extended battery life and also features Dark Mode. The smartphone will be available in all the offline and online stores of Samsung.

    Samsung Galaxy M01 Core: Specifications and Features

    The Samsung Galaxy M01 Core features a 5.3-inch HD+ display and runs on Android Go which ensures that all the apps occupy less storage. Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy M01 Core packs octa-core MediaTek MT6739 chipset and up to 2GB RAM. As of storage, the device offers two internal storage variants which are 16GB and 32GB. Coming to the camera specifications, Galaxy M01 Core comes with a simple 8MP rear camera. Towards the front, the device comes with a 5MP selfie camera.

    The new offering by Samsung is powered by a 3000mAh battery. Samsung has added various Make in India features in the M01 Core like an intelligent screen with the dynamic screen out and power optimisation. Also, the device comes with an intelligent photo feature which automatically detects similar photos and suggests the users with the best photos while discarding the other pictures to keep optimum internal storage.

    Samsung M01 Core: Pricing and Availablity

    The newly launched entry-level Galaxy M01 Core will be available in two variants. The 1GB RAM and 16GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 5,499, whereas the 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 6,499. The smartphone will be available in three colour variants which are Black, Blue and Red. As of availability, the device will be available for purchase on Samsung Online Store and leading e-commerce platform Amazon starting from July 29, 2020. Also, the device will be available in offline stores of Samsung.

    More discussion »
    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Shrijan loves the process of creating content in various verticals, whether it be words, sounds or videos. He's also inclined towards digital marketing and tech industry developments. The art of creation always intrigues his interest.

    Leave a Reply

    avatar
    Photo and Image Files
     
     
     

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Xiaomi Redmi 9 Launch Teased in India

    Xiaomi has teased the launch of a new Redmi device in the Indian market. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has tweeted...

    module-4-img

    Samsung Galaxy M01 Core Launched in India With Android Go: Price and Specifications

    Samsung has launched its cheapest offering in the Indian market. The South Korean company has launched Samsung Galaxy M01 Core...

    module-4-img

    Dish TV and d2h to Move Subscribers on Happy India Pack 31 Pack to Happy India 39 Pack

    Dish TV India, one of the largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) operators announced that the company would move subscribers on the Happy...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Indian Broadband Service Providers Lost 160,000 Subscribers in April

    module-4-img

    Bharti Airtel Removes Rs 2,398 Prepaid Plan from its Truly Unlimited Offer

    module-4-img

    Tata Sky Broadband Unlimited Data Comes with FUP Limit, All You Should Know

    module-4-img

    Airtel Xstream Box Refundable Scheme Live in Multiple Xstream Fiber Cities