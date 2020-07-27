Xiaomi Redmi 9 Launch Teased in India

Xiaomi has teased the launch of a new Redmi device in the Indian market. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has tweeted that a new Redmi device is launching in India on August 4, 2020. It is expected that the Redmi 9 is expected to launch on August 4, as a part of the Amazon Prime Day sale. Also, the Xiaomi Redmi 9 might go on sale during Amazon Prime day sale starting from August 6. However, the launch of Redmi 9 as a part of the Prime Day sale has not been officially announced by Xiaomi.
Xiaomi Redmi 9: Features and Specifications
Since Xiaomi Redmi 9 has been launched in the Chinese market, the features of the smartphone are available on the internet. It is expected that Redmi 9 Indian variant will offer similar features like the Chinese variant. Xiaomi Redmi 9 was launched in China with MediaTek Helio G80 chipset along with a quad-camera setup. The device further features a 6.53-inch full HD+ display with Cornia Glass 3 protection. Under the hood, the device packs 4GB RAM and up to 64GB internal storage which is expandable using a dedicated microSD card slot. It is also expected that Redmi 9 might be launched in 6GB RAM variant in the Indian market.
The Redmi 9 also features quad-camera setup which houses 13MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, 5MP macro lens and 2MP depth sensor camera. Towards the front, the device comes with an 8MP selfie camera. The Redmi 9 is powered by 5020mAh battery which comes with 18W Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging support. Apart from this, the smartphone also features a rear fingerprint sensor and AI face unlock.
Xiaomi Redmi 9: Expected Price and Availablity in India
Xiaomi teased its customers and fans and tweeted a picture stating that a new Redmi device is launching in India. The picture showed the word Prime, and the shadows read Nine. It is expected that Redmi 9 will launch on August 4 as a part of Prime day sale. As of pricing, Xiaomi might keep the price of Redmi 9 Indian variant similar to the Chinese market. Xiaomi Redmi 9 is available at a starting price of CNY 799 (roughly Rs 8,500) and goes up to CYN 1,999 (roughly Rs 12,800).
Shrijan loves the process of creating content in various verticals, whether it be words, sounds or videos. He's also inclined towards digital marketing and tech industry developments. The art of creation always intrigues his interest.
Leave a Reply