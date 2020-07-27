Xiaomi Redmi 9 Launch Teased in India

    Xiaomi has teased the launch of a new Redmi device in the Indian market. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has tweeted that a new Redmi device is launching in India on August 4, 2020. It is expected that the Redmi 9 is expected to launch on August 4, as a part of the Amazon Prime Day sale. Also, the Xiaomi Redmi 9 might go on sale during Amazon Prime day sale starting from August 6. However, the launch of Redmi 9 as a part of the Prime Day sale has not been officially announced by Xiaomi.

    Xiaomi Redmi 9: Features and Specifications

    Since Xiaomi Redmi 9 has been launched in the Chinese market, the features of the smartphone are available on the internet. It is expected that Redmi 9 Indian variant will offer similar features like the Chinese variant. Xiaomi Redmi 9 was launched in China with MediaTek Helio G80 chipset along with a quad-camera setup. The device further features a 6.53-inch full HD+ display with Cornia Glass 3 protection. Under the hood, the device packs 4GB RAM and up to 64GB internal storage which is expandable using a dedicated microSD card slot. It is also expected that Redmi 9 might be launched in 6GB RAM variant in the Indian market.

    The Redmi 9 also features quad-camera setup which houses 13MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, 5MP macro lens and 2MP depth sensor camera. Towards the front, the device comes with an 8MP selfie camera. The Redmi 9 is powered by 5020mAh battery which comes with 18W Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging support. Apart from this, the smartphone also features a rear fingerprint sensor and AI face unlock.

    Xiaomi Redmi 9: Expected Price and Availablity in India

    Xiaomi teased its customers and fans and tweeted a picture stating that a new Redmi device is launching in India. The picture showed the word Prime, and the shadows read Nine. It is expected that Redmi 9 will launch on August 4 as a part of Prime day sale. As of pricing, Xiaomi might keep the price of Redmi 9 Indian variant similar to the Chinese market. Xiaomi Redmi 9 is available at a starting price of CNY 799 (roughly Rs 8,500) and goes up to CYN 1,999 (roughly Rs 12,800).

