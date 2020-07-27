Telegram Introduces Profile Videos, Unlimited File Sharing up to 2GB Per File

Telegram on Sunday introduced a new update that enables users to add Profile Videos along with unlimited file share up to 2GB per file. The company with over 400 million monthly users said that the update released on Sunday also enables users to soften skin with the built-in media editor. The People Nearby feature on the app is said to have been updated along with the mini thumbnails section for the chat list. The Telegram app is said to be among the “most used apps” in the world and among the top ten “most downloaded” apps.

Telegram Now Enables Users to Add Profile Videos

The company now enables users to add a video to their profile with the app also offering users to select a particular frame from the video for the static profile picture for chats. Telegram said that the built-in media editor aids users in enhancing quality of a video or adding animated stickers.

“As your mood changes, you can quickly switch back to a previous profile photo or video by tapping ‘Set as Main’. Great for rewinding time and staying young forever,” Telegram said in a release.

The company said that the enhanced People Nearby feature enables users to view the distance between the users in the cases of people reaching out to the user. Further, the app is now said to suggest greeting stickers to users when starting a conversation with someone nearby.

“Now that people are carefully emerging into this brave new world, it’s time to make friends,” Telegram said in the release.

Telegram also said that the users can “tone down” conversations by filtering new chats from non-contacts by selecting the automatically “archive and mute new chats” from people “not in your contacts” list.

The app is also now said to enable owners of large groups with over 500 members to view detailed graphs about the group activity and growth. The group stats is also said to display a list of top members by number of messages and the average message length. The company said that the minimum number of subscribers required to access the Channel Stats has been reduced to 500.

“We’re planning to roll out access to group stats for admins of all groups with 100 members or more in the near future,” Telegram said in a release.

Telegram Enables Unlimited File Sharing with up to 2GB File size

The company said that users can now send unlimited numbers of media and files of “any kind” up to 2GB each. Telegram said that its users have been sharing files up to 1.5GB each since 2014.

Additionally, the app is now said to feature an enhanced media player on Android that provides users an “sleek new icons” and an “expandable track list.” The video editor on the Telegram app for Android is now said to include cropping and rotating of videos.