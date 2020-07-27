Oppo F15 in India Now Receiving Android 10 Based Update With ColorOS 7 On Top

Oppo F15 was launched back in January this year. The smartphone was priced in a budget segment and it came with Android 9 on top of ColorOS 6.1.2. Now the smartphone manufacturer has rolled out the new ColorOS 7 which is based on the Android 10 for Oppo F15. At the same time, another of Oppo’s smartphone – A91 is getting the same update as well. There will be new screen gestures and dark mode added along with a new smart sidebar. There are more improvements to the system. Let’s take a look at all that will be new with the ColorOS 7 in Oppo F15.

Oppo F15 Android 10 Based ColorOS 7 Features

First of all, the users of Oppo F15 will finally get the dark mode. Adding to that, a new optimised UI for the picture albums has been introduced as well. It will help the users navigate through the images faster and easier. The camera app has also been optimised to help the user click better and accurate images. A Game Space has been added as well which will host all the games in the smartphone and basically boost the gameplay experience for the user.

Oppo is going to release the Android 10 update to more of its devices in India including the Oppo Reno series, Oppo K3, Oppo F9 Pro, Oppo F9, Oppo A5 2020, Oppo Find X, Oppo A9 2020, Oppo A9, and Oppo K3.

Oppo F15 Specifications

The Oppo F15 comes with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 processor. There are two variants the Oppo F15 is available in — 4GB RAM and 8GB RAM with 128GB of internal storage which can be expanded up to 256GB with the help of a microSD card. There is a quad-camera setup in the rear with the primary sensor being a 48MP lens paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP portrait lens, and a 2MP monochrome lens. For shooting selfies, there is a 16MP sensor on the front.