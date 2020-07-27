Asus ROG Phone 3 vs Lenovo Legion Duel: Detailed Specs and Price Comparison

Gaming in smartphones has reached another level in recent years with games like Asphalt 9 and PUBG Mobile. There are some very powerful smartphones in the premium segment such as OnePlus 8 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max which can support heavy gaming. But the only thing is, these smartphones are made for more of daily use functions rather than gaming. These smartphones fall under the non-gaming category. But then there are gaming smartphones which are specially built for heavy gaming that too for long hours. Two such smartphones launched less than a week ago — Asus ROG Phone 3 and Lenovo Legion Duel. Both smartphones come with flagship specifications and big batteries. Since both the smartphones were launched at the same time and are priced quite expensive, people want to compare the two and see which one is better.

Asus ROG Phone 3 vs Lenovo Legion Duel: Design

Asus ROG Phone 3 comes with two ultrasonic gaming triggers which can split into two different keys. One of the best things about Asus ROG Phone 3 is that you get plenty of USB options. Just for your perspective, there are two USB-C ports. Then the smartphone comes with the Kunai 3 controller, an AeroActive Cooler so that in longer gaming sessions your device doesn’t get worked up due to overheating, a TwinView Dock with a secondary screen, a gaming clip for console controllers, a rugged screen which is compatible with the cooler inside the smartphone. You also get a desktop mode as well so that you can connect it to an external monitor for playing on that.

Coming to the Lenovo Legion Duel, it is designed in such a way that it will look very pretty to a gamer. Behind the design of the smartphone, landscape usage of the device has been focused on. One of the best things about the design of the Lenovo Legion Duel is its side-mounted pop-up camera which can be used when you want to live stream and play games in landscape mode. The rear camera is placed in such a way that the player won’t keep touching it accidentally while playing games. With the Lenovo Legion Duel also you get the option to connect with an external monitor.

Asus ROG Phone 3 vs Lenovo Legion Duel: Display

The display is an important part of a gaming smartphone. When combined with all the powerful specs but the display of the smartphone is not up to the mark, it will ruin your gaming experience. Both Asus ROG Phone 3 and Lenovo Legion Duel come with an AMOLED display.

With the Asus ROG Phone 3, you get a 6.59-inch AMOLED Full HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) display with an aspect ratio of 19:5:9. It also has the HDR10+ certification and one of the best things is that it supports up to 144Hz refresh rate. There is also DCI-P3 support with 1 billion colours.

Coming to the Lenovo Legion Duel, you get a 6.65-inch AMOLED Full HD+ (1440 x 2340 pixels) display with an aspect ratio of 19:5:9. It also comes with HDR10+ certification and support for 144Hz refresh rate.

Asus ROG Phone 3 vs Lenovo Legion Duel: Specs and Battery

Both the smartphones are powered by the same chipset which is Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+. The new chipset offers 10% more power to GPU and CPU than the previous Snapdragon 865. The specs are almost similar in both the devices. Both of them come with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB internal storage. The RAM is LPDDR5 and the storage has UFS 3.1 support.

Talking about the battery inside the smartphones, the Asus ROG 3 Phone comes with a 6,000mAh battery which is larger compared to the Lenovo Legion Duel’s battery of 5,000mAh. With the 16GB RAM variant of Asus ROG Phone 3, you can get up to 90W fast charging support while the other variants get 65W and 45W fast charging. The Lenovo Legion Duel comes with 90W fast charging as well.

Asus ROG Phone 3 vs Lenovo Legion Duel: Camera

While both these smartphones are not focused on the camera, they still come with impressive camera specs. The Asus ROG Phone 3 comes with a triple camera setup on the rear with a 64MP primary sensor which is paired with an ultra-wide-angle sensor and a macro sensor. One of the best things about this camera is that it can support up to 4K 60fps resolution for shooting videos. As for the front camera, this one comes with a 24MP primary sensor.

Coming to the Lenovo Legion Duel, it packs a dual-camera setup in the rear. The smartphone has a 64MP primary sensor and a 16MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. There is no front camera on the smartphone. Instead, there is a side-mounted camera which will come out from the side. Lenovo has made the side camera for the convenience of people who want to live stream while playing games in landscape mode. The side-mounted camera has a 20MP sensor.

Asus ROG Phone 3 vs Lenovo Legion Duel: Price and Verdict

In India, the Asus ROG Phone 3 has been launched in two variants only missing out on the 16GB+512GB variant. The first variant comes with 8GB+128GB and is priced at Rs 49,999. The second variant comes with 12GB+256GB and is priced at Rs 57,999. Coming to the Lenovo Legion Duel, the company is yet to reveal its pricing for India. It may happen that Lenovo also doesn’t launch the 16GB RAM variant for India. Based on the pricing from the China release, it can be expected that the Lenovo Legion Duel might be priced at Rs 37,320 for its base variant.

Coming to which smartphone is better, Asus ROG Phone 3 does take the edge over Lenovo Legion Duel. On paper specs of ROG Phone 3 are a notch better than the Lenovo Legion Duel. That said, Lenovo Legion Duel might be priced a little lesser than the ROG Phone 3 which is a good option for gamers who want to save some money and get that side-mounted camera.