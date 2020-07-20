OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro July 2020 Security Patch Update Released

One thing OnePlus is known for is providing excellent user experience. Tomorrow OnePlus is going to launch its latest device OnePlus Nord and another gadget, OnePlus Buds. A few months back OnePlus came out with its flagship devices- the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8. The OnePlus 8 series became the first non-Pixel series of smartphones to get the Android 11 update. But it was just a developer preview and not meant for usual customers. Now OnePlus has started releasing the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 July 2020 security patch for users in Europe and India. Let’s take a look at the changelog after the update. Just remember that this changelog may look slightly different in different regions.

Changelog for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro

Starting with the system, there will be added support for OnePlus Buds which are launching tomorrow. New clock styles have been introduced for the users and you can also customise your own clock. The game mode gets an optimised touch experience to enhance the user experience. The issue with the wireless charge base re-started automatically has been fixed as well. A fix for the ARCore failure has been introduced too. The Android security patch is updated to 2020.07. Then the GMS package has been updated to 2020.05. System stability has also been improved by fixing general bugs.

Coming to the network updates, the stability of Wi-Fi transfers has been improved. Along with that, the network stability has been improved so that the user gets an enhanced experience of using the smartphone. Also, a new Red Cable Club membership has been added for the user. The Red Cable Club membership has remained exclusive in India so far.

The update is going to come gradually to every smartphone in the Europe and Indian region. If you want to download it, keep checking your smartphone manually for updates. The OnePlus 8 Europe update is 10.5.9 and India update is also 10.5.9. As for the OnePlus 8 Pro, its Europe update is 10.5.11 and India update is 10.5.12.