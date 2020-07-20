Realme 6i India Launch Set for July 24: 90Hz Screen and Helio G90T SoC in Tow

Realme is all set to add the third smartphone to the Realme 6 series. After launching the Realme 6 and 6 Pro smartphones earlier this year in India, Realme is all set to launch the Realme 6i in the Asian sub-continent on July 24. The launch is just four days away and we are still wondering why the company did not launch the product alongside Realme C3 last week. The Realme 6i will be a rebranded Realme 6s that was launched in China back in May this year. As for the confirmed specs, the MediaTek Helio G90T SoC will be powering this upcoming phone and it will also boast a 90Hz screen, similar to the other two Realme 6 devices. The Realme 6i will be taking on the Poco M2 Pro that was launched in India very recently with decent specs like Snapdragon 720G SoC, 33W fast charging and 48MP quad-camera setup.

Realme 6i: Expected Specifications and Features

Realme has been tinkering with its smartphone names for every market. For example, the Realme 6i has already been launched in the Philippines with MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, however, the same smartphone reached India as Realme Narzo 10. Now, Realme is launching the Realme 6i with MediaTek Helio G90T SoC in the Indian market. And of course, Realme seems to be not bringing a brand new Realme 6i to the country. Instead, the company is said to be rebranding the Realme 6s that was launched in China alongside Realme X3 series in May this year.

The Realme 6i aka Realme 6s features very similar specs as the standard Realme 6. There’s a large 6.5-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate on the front. Underneath, the phone has the Helio G90T SoC. It will be interesting to see in how many variants will the phone launch in India. For example, the Realme 6 is already available in several variants- 4GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB and the most recent addition is the 6GB+64GB model. We are expecting the Realme 6i to arrive in a couple of variants- 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB.

Unlike the Realme 6 which has a 64MP primary sensor on the back, the Realme 6i will feature a 48MP quad-camera setup, similar to the Poco M2 Pro and the upcoming Redmi Note 9. Other specs of the Realme 6i might include 4300mAh battery with 30W fast charging support, 16MP selfie camera and a dedicated macro sensor.

It will be interesting to see at which price point Realme is planning to launch the Realme 6i. The phone might start at Rs 13,999 since the Realme 6 is now available at a starting price of Rs 14,999 in India. Realme might go ahead and price the device at an even lower price of Rs 12,999 to gain a slight advantage over the Poco M2 Pro.