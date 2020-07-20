Vodafone Idea Launches eSIM Service for Apple iPhones, Service Limited to 3 Circles

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea has finally launched the eSIM service in India. A few weeks ago, we reported the launch of the same eSIM service for LTE-enabled Apple Watches, and now, the same has been launched for Apple iPhones. In a press release, Vodafone Idea stated that the service would also be available for select Samsung handsets very soon. Although eSIM on Vodafone Idea is now available, it is limited to RED range of postpaid plans in three circles only- Mumbai, Delhi and Gujarat. So if you are someone residing outside these three circles, you will have to wait for a while for Vodafone Idea to launch the service. Continue reading to know about the compatible phones and how to set up eSIM service of Vodafone Idea.

Vodafone Idea eSIM Service Compatible Smartphones

Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have been offering eSIM service for a while now. It is good to see Vodafone Idea finally launching the service. Vodafone postpaid customers using eSIM compatible Apple smartphones including iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE 2020, iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max and iPhone XR will be able to activate the service.

The service will be available soon on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Fold as well confirmed Vodafone Idea. The service is currently available in select circles Mumbai, Delhi, and Gujarat, as mentioned above.

As for the service details, Vodafone postpaid customers using eSIM supported handsets will no longer be required to insert a physical SIM card to access the network. For the unaware, eSIM comes in the form of an integrated SIM chip which will be compliant with all the supported mobile network operators. The consumer will be able to carry out normal calling, SMS, data access and more without having to change physical SIM cards manually.

All the Vodafone Idea postpaid customers can avail the eSIM service.

How to Activate eSIM on Your Mobile Phone?

Existing Vodafone Idea postpaid customers with a compatible handset can send an

SMS by typing “eSIM email id” (If no email id is registered with your mobile number, send SMS “email id” to 199.

If your email is valid, you will receive SMS from 199. You need to reply back with ESIMY to confirm eSIM request.

to confirm eSIM request. Post your confirmation SMS, you will receive another SMS from 199 asking you to provide consent over a call

After providing your consent on the call, an email with a QR code will be sent to the registered email id.

Scan the QR Code:

Apple device: Please make sure that the phone is connected to Wi-Fi or mobile data.

Go to “Settings” > Select “Mobile Data” > Click on “Add Data Plan”

Now “Scan QR code” received on mail.

Follow the prompts on the phone.

New Vodafone Idea customers can visit the nearest Vodafone store with proof of identity and photograph to get new Vodafone eSIM connection. It is preferred if you carry the handset along so that QR code generated during the activation process can be scanned immediately

The QR code sent through email will only be useful for a single scan and the eSIM will be successfully activated within 2 hours post scanning the code