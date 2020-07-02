Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Receives Rs 7,000 Price Cute in India

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip has received a price cut in India. Samsung has also announced various offers for customers who are planning to buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. The smartphone has received Rs 7,000 price cut in the Indian market. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip was launched with some of the most amazing features and specifications. One of the major features of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is the Flex mode which will allow the users to use two apps in split-screen mode when the phone is partially bent. The smartphone has already made its space in the market, and currently, it is available in a single variant.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Upgrade and Offers

Samsung has stated that customers who are planning to by the Galaxy Z Flip will get no-cost EMI option up to 18 months through major banks. Not only this, but customers who will use HSBC card for purchasing the smartphone will also get 5 % discount on leading E-commerce platform Amazon. Also, Prime members will get 5% discount on the purchase if they use Amazon Pay ICICI bank credit cards. Talking about upgrade offers, Samsung will offer upgrade bonus of Rs 8,000 if customers will upgrade to Galaxy Z Flip. However, the upgrade bonus will be valid in selected smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Pricing and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is available in a single variant of 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage variant. Earlier the smartphone was priced at Rs 1,15,999. Now, after the price cut, the smartphone is available for Rs 1,08,999. As of colour options, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is available in three colour options which are Mirror Gold, Mirror Purple and Mirror Black. The smartphone is available on all the online and offline channels across India.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Features and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip sports a foldable 6.7-inch full HD Dynamic AMOLED display. Not only this, but the smartphone also features additional 1.1-inch Super AMOLED secondary display on the cover. Under the hood, the device rocks a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset along with 8GB RAM and 256 internal storage which is not expandable. The smartphone has a dual rear camera setup that houses 12MP primary camera and 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera. Towards the front, the device has 10MP selfie camera. To power the device, Samsung has equipped 3300mAh battery which comes with fast charging support.