Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Receives Rs 7,000 Price Cute in India

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will be available in no-cost EMI option up to 18 months through major banks

By July 2nd, 2020 AT 8:12 PM
  • Mobiles & Tablets
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    samsung-galaxy-zflip-specifications

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip has received a price cut in India. Samsung has also announced various offers for customers who are planning to buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. The smartphone has received Rs 7,000 price cut in the Indian market. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip was launched with some of the most amazing features and specifications. One of the major features of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is the Flex mode which will allow the users to use two apps in split-screen mode when the phone is partially bent. The smartphone has already made its space in the market, and currently, it is available in a single variant.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Upgrade and Offers

    Samsung has stated that customers who are planning to by the Galaxy Z Flip will get no-cost EMI option up to 18 months through major banks. Not only this, but customers who will use HSBC card for purchasing the smartphone will also get 5 % discount on leading E-commerce platform Amazon. Also, Prime members will get 5% discount on the purchase if they use Amazon Pay ICICI bank credit cards. Talking about upgrade offers, Samsung will offer upgrade bonus of Rs 8,000 if customers will upgrade to Galaxy Z Flip. However, the upgrade bonus will be valid in selected smartphones.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Pricing and Availability

    The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is available in a single variant of 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage variant. Earlier the smartphone was priced at Rs 1,15,999. Now, after the price cut, the smartphone is available for Rs 1,08,999. As of colour options, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is available in three colour options which are Mirror Gold, Mirror Purple and Mirror Black. The smartphone is available on all the online and offline channels across India.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Features and Specifications

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip sports a foldable 6.7-inch full HD Dynamic AMOLED display. Not only this, but the smartphone also features additional 1.1-inch Super AMOLED secondary display on the cover. Under the hood, the device rocks a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset along with 8GB RAM and 256 internal storage which is not expandable. The smartphone has a dual rear camera setup that houses 12MP primary camera and 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera. Towards the front, the device has 10MP selfie camera. To power the device, Samsung has equipped 3300mAh battery which comes with fast charging support.

    More discussion »
    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Shrijan loves the process of creating content in various verticals, whether it be words, sounds or videos. He's also inclined towards digital marketing and tech industry developments. The art of creation always intrigues his interest.

    Leave a Reply

    avatar
    Photo and Image Files
     
     
     

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Receives Rs 7,000 Price Cute in India

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip has received a price cut in India. Samsung has also announced various offers for customers who...

    module-4-img

    Shinco S43UQLS 4K LED Smart TV With Android TV Launched in India, Priced at Rs 20,999

    Shinco has launched its 4K LED Smart TV in India under the Make in India Initiative. The Indian television brand...

    module-4-img

    Xiaomi Redmi 9A Might Be Rebranded as a Poco Smartphone

    Poco has launched many devices which are rebranded versions of Redmi smartphones in the past. Xiaomi and Poco separated earlier...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition Review: A Value for Money Product

    module-4-img

    Spotify Premium Duo Announced in India, Priced at Rs 149 per Month

    module-4-img

    Tata Sky Introduces First of Its Kind Update for Non-Web Set-Top Boxes

    module-4-img

    BSNL Revamps Broadband Plans in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Introduces 100 Mbps Speeds