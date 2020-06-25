Samsung India Unveils Samsung Care+ Protection Plan

Samsung India on Thursday announced the launch of the Samsung Care+ program designed for the Galaxy smartphone users in the country. The company said that the Samsung Care+ program offers an array of benefits to the Galaxy smartphone users including protection against accidental, physical and liquid damage. Additionally, the protection plan is also said to enable protection against mechanical or technical failures of the Galaxy smartphones. The Samsung Care+ protection plan was unveiled in March as a pilot program and the company on Thursday said that the pilot project had over 100,000 enrollments.

Samsung Offers Four Custom Samsung Care+ Protection Plans

The company said that the Samsung Care+ protection plan is powered by Servify and that the response to the pilot project indicates a “huge demand” for such a service.

“With Samsung Care+, we are offering complete peace of mind to a wide-range of consumers looking to buy a new Galaxy smartphone,” Pramod Mundra, senior director of mobile business at Samsung India, said in a release. “Samsung Care+ not only keeps you protected beyond the standard warranty, but also covers for all accidental damage for up to two years.”

The company offers four custom packs of Samsung Care+ to users including extended warranty, screen protection, accidental damage and liquid damage (ADLD) and comprehensive protection pack.

Samsung said that the extended warranty covers the technical and mechanical failures of Galaxy smartphones for one year beyond the warranty period of the smartphone. The screen protection plan is said to cover front screen damage for one year from the date of purchase of the device.

Samsung Comprehensive Plan Covers Galaxy Smartphone for Two Years

Further, Samsung highlights that the ADLD pack covers the front and back screen damage along with liquid damage for one year.

The comprehensive protection plan is said to cover accidental physical and liquid damage including screen along with technical or mechanical failure for two years.

“The deep integration between Samsung and Servify’s platform made it possible to deliver a unified and digital experience across different channels, be it offline or online; and during purchase or claims – always keeping consumer at the centre,” Sreevathsa Prabhakar, founder of Servify, said in the release.

The price of the Samsung Care+ pack is said to vary with the Galaxy smartphone. Samsung said that the Galaxy smartphone users can purchase the Samsung Care+ plan with the device or within 30 days from the purchase of the smartphone.

Samsung has priced the screen protection plan for the Galaxy S20 series at Rs 2599 while the ADLD pack is priced at Rs 3999. Further, the extended warranty of the Galaxy S20 series smartphones has been priced at Rs 4999. The top-tier comprehensive plan for the Samsung Galaxy S20 series is priced at Rs 7999.