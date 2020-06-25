Samsung Galaxy A51 Now Available With Exclusive Offers: Check Details

Samsung has announced a bunch of new offers for the Samsung Galaxy A51 smartphone in India. Customers who will purchase the smartphone will get cashback and no-cost EMI offers. Samsung has also launched a new 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant for users who are looking forward to extra space and powerful performance. The smartphone packs some of the most amazing features in the mid-price range segment. One of the most intriguing features of the Samsung Galaxy A51 is the expandable storage. Customers who are planning to buy the smartphone can expand the internal storage up to 512GB with a microSD card slot. Also, the smartphone rocks an octa-core Exynos 9611 chipset and 4000mAh battery. As of camera features, Samsung Galaxy A51 has a quad-camera setup which has 48MP primary camera, 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera, 5MP macro camera and 5MP depth sensor camera. The front side of the device rocks a 32MP camera.

Samsung Galaxy A51 Offers in India

Samsung has stated that the customers will get Samsung Care+ for both the variants of the Samsung Galaxy A51 under which they can avail accidental damage and liquid damage for just Rs 699. The original price of the package is around Rs 1,099. However, customers will have to purchase the smartphone until June 30, 2020, to avail the offer. Apart from this, customers who are purchasing the 8GB RAM variant of the Samsung Galaxy A51 can avail a cashback of Rs 1500 if they are buying the smartphone with a debit or credit card from SBI, HDFC and ICICI bank. Samsung is also offering a no-cost EMI option to customers who are planning to buy the Samsung Galaxy A51. Finally, customers can also choose additional upgrade of Rs 1,500 with the upgrade offer.

Samsung Galaxy A51: Pricing and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy A51 is available in two variants. The 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 25,520. On the other side, the newly launched 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 27,999. As of colour options, both the variants will be available in various colour options which are the Prism Crush White, Prism Crush Blue and Prism Crush Black.