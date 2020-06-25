Broadband Connection: There Is More to Internet Than Speed

The Internet has become the center of our lives. A very large percentage of the world today uses the internet regularly to get their day to day jobs done. One of the many ways to get access to the internet is to get a broadband connection. A broadband connection is a very good source of getting internet since you can get higher speeds from the cable and the connection is usually more stable than mobile networks. However, broadband internet is also more expensive than mobile internet plans. But a very important thing that you have to decide before you get a broadband connection is to choose the internet service provider you want to get it from.

Broadband Connection Internet Service Provider

One of the most important questions that you need to address before getting an internet service provider is how much they are going to cost you. If you think the pricing of the plan only depends on the speed that it is providing, then you are thinking wrong. Speed is one of the many factors which is considered. There is more to it and you need professional guidance when you are searching for an internet service provider. Let’s see what all you need to check before choosing a good internet service provider to get a broadband connection.

Types of Broadband Connection

Essentially, there are two types of broadband connection you can choose from. They are — Broadband service and High Availability Service. Talking about the first one, broadband service, you will get a considerate amount of speed, not too fast, but not to slow as well. Adding to this, the quality of service still remains a concern over the long-term. But the standard broadband service is quite affordable.

Talking about the high availability service, you get very high speeds compared to the standard broadband service. These connections include the use of cables and DSLs. These are also a little more expensive than the standard broadband internet connection. But there is another thing which plays a major role here and that is that high availability service has an uptime of 99.99%.

So if you are someone who requires internet all the time to conduct your business, then you should choose an internet service provider which can provide you with a high availability service. Fiber optic connections come under high availability connections.

Another thing is that you might not get a high availability service in every area of your city. It all depends on the number of customers that want the service. Many internet service providers check the demand for high availability service in different areas and then set up the infrastructure in those areas which have the highest demand.

So you need to consider the kind of internet service providers that are available in your area, the kind of speed they provide, and what is the uptime and downtime of the connection. There is more to a broadband connection that just speeds.