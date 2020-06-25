BSNL ‘5 pe 6’ Offer Extended Again Till June 30

Government-owned telco, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) brings its customers tons of benefits and offers. One of its offers ‘5 pe 6’ helps customers get cashback for the calls which they make. Now the call can be made from any device, mobile or landline, and the customer will still be eligible to get a cashback. But most of the offers that come from the telco have a validity period after which they stop working. It is the same with BSNL ‘5 pe 6’ offer. It also has a validity period. The good news is, the offer has been extended.

BSNL Cashback Offer Extended

BSNL has extended its ‘5 pe 6’ cashback offer. The offer is extended until June 30, 2020. This news came earlier this month. Source of the news was the Twitter handle of BSNL Chattisgarh which was promoting the offer and told customers about the extension. BSNL’s ‘5 pe 6’ offer was supposed to end on May 30, but it didn’t. The telco extended it for one more month. An interesting thing to note here is that this is not the first time that BSNL has extended this offer. There have been more such occasions. Initially, when the offer was rolled out by BSNL, it was supposed to end on December 30, 2019. But six months down the line, the offer is still active and customers are still reaping the benefits. BSNL might again extend the offer looking at its trend of stretching the offer again and again.

‘5 pe 6’ Offer From BSNL

This offer is supposed to bring customers cashbacks. However, there are some terms and conditions. The 6 paise cashback is only applicable to calls which are more than 5 minutes. The maximum cashback a customer can earn in a month is Rs 50. Customers can avail the benefit either by making a voice call or sending an SMS. The offer for cashback will apply to broadband, BSNL Wireline, and Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) connection. This offer was introduced by BSNL looking at Reliance Jio’s Interconnect Usage Charge (IUC) from its customers where the customers have to pay 6 paise per minute for the calls they make to non-Jio devices.