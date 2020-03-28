Tata Sky Broadband Set to Offer Unlimited Free Landline Connection

Highlights Tata Sky Broadband currently offers its services across 20 cities and towns in India

Tata Sky Broadband might soon be launching landline services for its customers as the company has been teasing the service on its website. According to the company’s website, Tata Sky’s upcoming landline service could offer unlimited free calling for its broadband users. Founded in 2015, Tata Sky Broadband is a subsidiary of Tata Sky Limited with its service being offered in 20 cities and towns across India. Broadband operators like Airtel Xstream Fibre, BSNL and Reliance JioFiber are providing landline service to the subscribers

Tata Sky Broadband’s Landline Service: Attempt to Make it into the Top 5

Unlike its DTH services, Tata Sky Broadband doesn’t enjoy the same sort of dominance in the wireline broadband category. According to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s market data for a period ending December 2019, Tata Sky Broadband doesn’t make it into the top five service provider list.

BSNL continues to enjoy its position at the top with 8.39 million subscribers, followed by Airtel with 2.42 million subscribers. Atria Convergence Technologies (ACT) is at third spot with 1.52 million subscribers while Hathway with 0.90 million and Reliance Jio with 0.86 million round up the top five list.

Currently, Tata Sky Broadband offers three unlimited plans with speeds of 25 Mbps, 50 Mbps and 100 Mbps that are priced at Rs 900, Rs 1000 and Rs 1100 respectively. The company also offers numerous fixed data plans with the base plan being priced at Rs 650 with 60 GB data limit. While the base plan offers speeds of 25 Mbps, the company’s top tier limited data plan offers speeds of 100 Mbps for a price of Rs 1000 and 500 GB a month.

It remains to be seen if the Tata Sky Broadband’s landline service could change the fortunes of the company’s position in the segment. The company’s rivals including Reliance Jio and Airtel offer unlimited calling facilities with their broadband connections.

Tata Sky Broadband’s Landline: Pricing and Availability

Currently, Tata Sky Broadband doesn’t have a timeline of when the service would be launched and if there would be any additional service charge for the connection. The teaser for the company’s landline service runs with the keywords, “Stream Unlimited, Call Unlimited” which could indicate that the service would be offered free for those on Tata Sky’s unlimited plans.

We at TelecomTalk have reached out to the company and we would update the article as and when we receive further information.