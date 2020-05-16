BSNL Extends Rebates for Landline Calls Till May 31



Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) Tamil Nadu circle on Friday said in a tweet that the 6 paise cashback scheme has been extended till May 31. The state-run BSNL provided a cashback scheme across India that enabled landline and broadband customers to earn 6 paise on voice calls. While the pan-India scheme was applicable till end of April, BSNL Tamil Nadu has now extended the scheme till end of May. The landline plans of BSNL range between Rs 129 per month to Rs 349 per month while specific circles often carry limited plans.

BSNL Cashback Scheme for Landline Calls

The 6 paise cashback scheme on landline calls enabled users to earn 6 paise on calls of five minutes and above duration. The maximum cashback under the scheme was Rs 50 per month.

Initially, BSNL launched the pan-India scheme in October 2019 with the operator refining the scheme in November that enabled more users to seamlessly earn their rewards.

The operator said that it wants more of its customers to “experience the quality of voice call which happens on wireline and also get incentivized for same.”

In November, BSNL said that the response to the scheme has been “overwhelming” with the operator promising to introduce new schemes with “more incentives.”

BSNL Landline Plans Begins at Rs 129 Per Month

The base plan of BSNL offers unlimited calling to other BSNL numbers and upto Rs 100 free calls to other networks while night calling is free between 10.30 PM and 6 AM. The plan also enables users to make unlimited calling on Sunday. Beyond the free calls to other networks, BSNL charges its users Rs 1 per unit.

In Tamil Nadu, the top tiered plan of BSNL is priced at Rs 299 per month that enables unlimited calling to BSNL numbers along with numbers on other networks.

The operator also offers three add-on packs that are priced at Rs 29, Rs 49 and Rs 98. The base add-on pack offers 100 calls to numbers on any network while the Rs 49 add-on pack enables users to make 200 calls to any network. The Rs 98 add-on pack enables users to make unlimited calls on any network.