OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro Get April 2020 Security Patch, Brings in Many Optimisations

OnePlus pays attention to its community and devices. That is why the smartphone manufacturer is able to roll out updates effectively. The OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro users are getting the new security patch update of April 2020. The update does not only improve the security of the device but also brings some optimisations and fixes some of the bugs. The main optimisations are focused towards the camera, Bluetooth, Networks, and the system. OnePlus, for the first time is rolling out different software builds for different regions, earlier, it was the same for everyone.

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro OxygenOS Builds

Since OnePlus is rolling out different OxygenOS builds for different regions, the builds for different devices have become very unalike from each other and are now named separately. The OnePlus 8 users living in Europe will get the OxygenOS 10.5.6 update and users living in India and other international places are going to get OxygenOS 10.5.7 update. For users operating OnePlus 8 Pro devices in India, Europe, and internationally, they will be getting the OxygenOS 10.5.8 update.

Official Changelog for OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro

For the system, the touch and interaction experience has been improved. The power consumption of the device has been improved as well. Only for the OnePlus 8 Pro, the video playing effect in dark has been improved. System stability has been improved and general issues are fixed. The Android security patch has been updated to 2020.04. Coming to the Bluetooth, compatibility and stability has been improved.

There is an optimised HDR effect to camera added for OnePlus 8 Pro only. The overall stability of the camera and experience of shooting has been improved as well. The network has been improved as well. 5G has been enabled for Telia Norway (the update is only for Europe). The stability and performance of Wi-Fi have been improved. Communication stability has been improved. Network latency for online games has been improved which will result in a more smooth experience.