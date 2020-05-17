Bharti Airtel Intros Rs 2,498 Yearly Prepaid Plan With 2GB Daily Data Benefit

Bharti Airtel was offering only one yearly prepaid plan to its customers for Rs 2,398. It came with a data benefit of 1.5GB per day for a full 365 days, unlimited calling facility and 100 SMSes per day. Users wanting 2GB daily data plan didn’t have any option but to subscribe to plans with shorter validity plans. But now, Bharti Airtel has introduced a new yearly prepaid plan which will come with 2GB daily data. The plan is priced at Rs 2,498. It will offer unlimited calling and 100 SMS/day. Benefits include a free subscription to ZEE5 Premium, Airtel Xstream and Wynk Music. Along with this, you will also get free anti-virus for your device, free Hellotunes, and 28 days worth of free classes from Shaw Academy. There is also a Rs 150 cash-back on FASTag transaction.

Reliance Jio’s Yearly Prepaid Plan Offering 2GB Daily Data

Reliance Jio was offering the yearly prepaid recharge plan to its users for Rs 2,020 and provided them with 1.5GB data per day. It came with the benefit of subscription to all the Jio apps, unlimited calling facility, and 100 SMS/day. But Jio has retracted the prepaid plan and has brought a new yearly plan for its users. If you still want the 1.5GB data plan for long-term, you can purchase the Rs 2121 plan which is valid up till 336 days. It will also offer you unlimited calling along with 100 SMS/day. But now, Jio’s new yearly prepaid plan is coming for Rs 2,399 and will offer 2GB per day. The plan will be valid for complete 365 days and will offer unlimited calling facilities for Jio-to-Jio calls and 12,000 minutes for Jio-to-Non Jio calls. Along with that, you will get 100 SMS/day. The benefits include a complimentary subscription to all the Jio apps.

Reliance Jio is offering a better plan than Airtel for 2GB data daily, or is it? First of all, let’s address the obvious thing. If someone is going to for a yearly prepaid plan from Airtel, then it would make no sense to purchase the 1.5GB daily data plan for 365 days when at the same time, you can get 2GB daily data with the same benefits for just Rs 100 more. It is good to see that Airtel didn’t overprice its new prepaid plan. One more reason that over-pricing wouldn’t have worked is that Reliance Jio is offering 2GB daily data for 365 days for Rs 2,399. People would just buy the plan from Jio. So which plan is better?

It is clear that Reliance Jio is a cheaper option. But it comes with a FUP limit for calls that are made to non-Jio devices. Even though it comes with 12,000 IUC minutes, there is a chance that some customers exhaust it and then they will have to spend more money on purchasing extra talktime. But this is not the case with Airtel. There are no limitations on calling. You can make as many calls as possible and talk as much as you want. This is truly an unlimited calling. Coming to the other benefits, Airtel easily steals the show here. Reliance Jio is offering a complimentary subscription to all of the Jio apps, but Airtel offers so much more with its benefits. There is a free subscription to ZEE5 Premium and many more such benefits mentioned above. So even though it is Rs 99 cheaper, the Airtel’s plan wins the race by a small margin. That said, the offer from Reliance Jio is also not bad, you can go for either of the plans depending on your love for the telcos.