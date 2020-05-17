BSNL Users Can Soon Send Audio Clips to Unlimited Number of People in a Group



BSNL is coming out with a new feature through which you can send an audio message to a group of people. You will just have to record the message in your device and send it to others. It is noteworthy that the facility is going to be a first of its kind in India. None of the other telcos provides such a service. Group audio messaging facility in India is going to be introduced by BSNL in a matter of two months. The facility is going to be provided through a mobile app which is being developed by the mobile service centre for enterprise team in BSNL of Ernakulam.

How will the New Group Audio Messaging Facility Work?

First of all, the customer will have to register his/her registered BSNL mobile number in the online platform. After that, the voice message has to be recorded and then uploaded to the mobile app. Then select all the phone numbers from your contact list you want the message to be delivered to. After you tap on the submit button, your recorded message will be sent to everyone you have selected to receive the message at the same time. To the people receiving the message, they will get a call and when they pick up, your audio message will be played. This process is called call pumping. If somehow someone from your receivers list missed out on the call the first time, they will get another call shortly.

No Limits to Number of People and a Better System than Before

There are absolutely no limits to the number of people you can send the audio messages to. You can select as many contacts as you want and will have to pay the normal rate of a call per person to use this facility. It is a much better system than before. Earlier when people wanted to leave an audio message or go for a group, every audio clip selected to be sent was first examined extensively by the district centres of BSNL. Only when the message was approved, the customer’s messages were allowed to be sent to their contacts.