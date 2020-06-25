Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 With ISO Range of 800 Launched in India, Priced at Rs 5,999

Fujifilm has launched its new instant camera in India. The new product launched by the company is the Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 instant camera. The new offering by Fujifilm packs some of the most advanced and amazing features under affordable price range. One of the intriguing features of the Fujifilm Instax 11 is the automatic exposure functionality. With this particular feature, users will be able to take photos in dynamic temperatures such as bright sunny day outdoors and dark indoor conditions. Also, there are multiple colour options available for users.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11: Features and Specifications

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 instant camera measures 121.2×107.6×67.3mm and weighs around 293 grams. However, the weight does not include batteries, strap and films. Talking about the design, the Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 features a small round body design which can take pictures measuring 62x46mm in roughly 90 seconds. The new instant camera comes with two replaceable shutter button accessories. There are some advanced features of the Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 which will intrigue the users.

In case if the camera is turned on and users are not taking pictures, there is an auto power-off feature which will automatically turn off the camera after 5 minutes of stillness. Apart from this, the instant camera is equipped with Automatic Exposure Function, which will capture photos in different lighting conditions. Also, the instant camera has a special selfie mode which can be turned on by pulling the front end of the lens of the camera. As of technical features, Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 can shoot up to a range of 0.5 meters. The shutter speed of the instant camera ranges between 1/2 to 1/250 seconds. Not only this, but the ISO range of the Fujifilm Instax is also limited to 800, which will ensure that the pictures do not have a grainy effect.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11: Pricing and Availability

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 has been priced as per the price-sensitive market of India. Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 is priced at Rs 5,999. There are five colours in which the instant camera is available, which are Lilac Purple, Blush Purple, Charcoal Grey, Ice White and Sky-Blue colour options. As of availability, Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 is available in Amazon. Apart from this, Fujifilm has also noted that the instant camera will be available in Flipkart soon.