Realme 2 Pro Staged Android 10 Based Update Out for Indian Users

Realme 2 Pro is getting a new Android 10 based update in a staged manner in India

By June 25th, 2020 AT 8:30 PM
  • Mobiles & Tablets
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    Realme from time to time keeps on rolling out OTA updates for its customers to keep them happy. Now the smartphone manufacturer is rolling out a new update for the Realme 2 Pro model. The update is focused on Indian users. Users of Realme 2 Pro are going to get the Android 10 based update really soon. Realme has said that the update will be rolled out in a staged manner so that its stability can be maintained. A very limited number of people are going to get the update initially. So it would be a good idea to check for the update manually if you are a Realme 2 Pro user and haven’t received the notification yet.

    Realme 2 Pro Update Changelog

    The new Realme 2 Pro update brings a new interface for the system. More apps have been added which support the use of Smart Sidebar like a floating window in the screen. The update will also optimise the smartphone to get new features such as ‘Hide Assistive Ball’ and ‘Assistive Ball Opacity’ on fullscreen apps. Now there will be a loading animation every time the Game Space is launched. Some new artistic wallpapers have been introduced as well.

    One of the cool features added with the update is support for pausing the screen recording and then resuming it at a later point. You will also see a new charging animation after the update. Taking screenshots have been made more convenient for you with the help of 3-finer screenshot gesture. Navigation gestures 3.0 have been introduced and now gestures will be supported in landscape mode as well.

    Realme 2 Pro Specs

    Let’s take a look at what comes with the Realme 2 Pro. The smartphone has a 6.3-inch, full-HD+ display. Realme 2 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 coupled with 4GB RAM. The smartphone packs a 3,500mAh battery. Talking about the camera, there is a dual-camera at the rear with a 16MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP secondary sensor. The front camera also has a 16MP lens. The smartphone has an internal storage of 64GB.

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    Realme 2 Pro Staged Android 10 Based Update Out for Indian Users

