Best DTH Service Provider in India Amongst Airtel Digital TV, Tata Sky, D2h, and Dish TV

Planning on getting a new DTH connection for your home or office? Well, if you are, you might have searched for the best DTH service providers in India. When you search for that, almost every blog or website you go to will tell you four common names at the top — Airtel Digital TV, Tata Sky, D2h, and Dish TV. It becomes hard for you to choose the best one amongst them right? Well, that won’t be a problem for you anymore. We will help you choose the best DTH service provider in India. Just keep reading to find out.

Tata Sky

Coming to the cost of a new STB from Tata Sky, you need to pay Rs 1,499 both for the SD and the HD STB. The Tata Sky UHD4K STB will cost Rs 5,900, and the Tata Sky+ HD will cost Rs 8,900. There is also the Tata Sky Binge+ STB which costs Rs 3,999. The amazing thing about the Tata Sky Binge+ STB is that it comes with free Binge subscription of 6 months. Along with that, the STB comes at a price of Rs 3,999 which is actually a discounted rate. It was initially launched at Rs 5,999.

Talking about the Multi TV connection of Tata Sky, you don’t get discounts on many of the STBs it offers. The only STBs which get discounts on Multi TV connection is the SD STB which comes for Rs 1,399 and the HD STB which comes for Rs 1,199. Tata Sky has a very good customer care service to back its services. You can access the DTH operators app as well as website to solve any of the queries you have.

Airtel Digital TV

For Airtel Digital TV new STBs, you need to pay Rs 1,100 for the SD STB (Set-Top Box), Rs 1,300 for the HD STB (Set-Top Box), and Rs 3,693 for the Xstream Box. Airtel Digital TV has been in the market space for quite some time now. One of the best things that you can do with the service of Airtel Digital TV is that you can choose your channel pack directly from the STB. That said, you can still head over to the website of Airtel or their mobile app to choose channel packs.

Airtel is working on improving its customer care services really hard. The company even started a campaign related to it recently. The good thing about getting a connection from Airtel Digital TV is their quality services.

Dish TV and D2h

For the Dish TV STBs, you need to pay Rs 1,490 for the SD box and Rs 1,590 for the HD box. Then there is the DishSMRT HUB which costs Rs 2,499. With D2h, you get the Digital STB for Rs 1,499, the Digital HD STB for Rs 1,599, the HD RF STB for Rs 1,799, and the HD RF STB with Magicstick for 2,198. Both have very similar pricing models since Dish TV is the one which operates D2h. Customer care for both service providers is quite decent.

Verdict

Talking about the best DTH service provider in India, Tata Sky leads the race. However, Airtel Digital TV is not that behind as well. Tata Sky is also the most expensive service provider among the lot. On the other hand Dish TV and D2h are also improving their services aggressively. But with Tata Sky, it is very easy to migrate your connection and switch your plans. If you are looking for a Multi TV connection, you might want to look away from Tata Sky as it is the most expensive in terms of NCF charges.