Multi TV Connection Charges With Tata Sky: All You Need to Know

The number one DTH operator of India, Tata Sky allows its customers to get Multi TV connections. It is very important for users to be availed with such an option because setting up a new connection for every TV that you have in your house can be quite expensive. Other DTH operators such as Airtel Digital TV also allows its users to go get a Multi TV connection. Multi TV connection is a necessity in big homes and joint families. With Tata Sky STBs, you will get a discounted rate for the Multi TV connection that you purchase. Let’s look at the charges for the Multi TV connection for Tata Sky.

Tata Sky Binge+ Android STB Multi TV Connection Price

Binge+ Android STB from Tata Sky offers the customers to avail OTT content on their TVs at go. At the same time, you can also watch Live TV with the STB. However, you will have to purchase a separate channel pack. If you want more than one STB connection, then for the Multi TV connection, you will still have to pay Rs 3,999. Then for the Binge+ Service as well you need to pay separately. But at the moment, getting a new Binge+ Android STB will get you 6 months of subscription to the OTT content for free.

Tata Sky SD STB Multi TV Connection Price

At present, the Tata Sky SD STB is priced at Rs 1,499 for a new connection excluding the charges for channel subscription packs. When you need a Multi TV connection for the Tata Sky SD STB, you will have to pay Rs 1,399. So basically you get a Rs 100 discount. With the SD STB additional connection as well, you need to pay additionally to subscribe for the channel packs.

Tata Sky HD STB Multi TV Connection Price

The Tata Sky HD STB is priced at Rs 1,499 for a new connection as well. But the interesting thing is, for a Tata Sky HD STB Multi TV connection, you need to pay only Rs 1,199 which is way lesser than that of the SD STB Multi TV connection. You need to pay separately for purchasing channel packs here as well.

Tata Sky UHD4K STB Multi TV Connection Price

Tata Sky UHD4K STB Multi TV connection will come at the same price as of its new connection which is Rs 5,900. In addition to that, you need to pay for monthly subscription charges as well. There are no discounts on getting the second connection.

Tata Sky HD+ STB Multi TV Connection Price

The Tata Sky HD+ STB again doesn’t get any discount on its Multi TV connection. For a new connection of Tata Sky HD+ STB, you will have to pay Rs 8,900 in addition to the monthly subscription charges. The price for Multi TV connection for this STB is Rs 8,900 as well.