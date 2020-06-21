Multi TV Connection Charges With Tata Sky: All You Need to Know

With Tata Sky, customers can avail Multi TV connections and get discounts on their additional connections

By June 21st, 2020 AT 7:07 AM
  • TataSky
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    multi-tv-connection-charges-tata-sky-know

    The number one DTH operator of India, Tata Sky allows its customers to get Multi TV connections. It is very important for users to be availed with such an option because setting up a new connection for every TV that you have in your house can be quite expensive. Other DTH operators such as Airtel Digital TV also allows its users to go get a Multi TV connection. Multi TV connection is a necessity in big homes and joint families. With Tata Sky STBs, you will get a discounted rate for the Multi TV connection that you purchase. Let’s look at the charges for the Multi TV connection for Tata Sky.

    Tata Sky Binge+ Android STB Multi TV Connection Price

    Binge+ Android STB from Tata Sky offers the customers to avail OTT content on their TVs at go. At the same time, you can also watch Live TV with the STB. However, you will have to purchase a separate channel pack. If you want more than one STB connection, then for the Multi TV connection, you will still have to pay Rs 3,999. Then for the Binge+ Service as well you need to pay separately. But at the moment, getting a new Binge+ Android STB will get you 6 months of subscription to the OTT content for free.

    Tata Sky SD STB Multi TV Connection Price

    At present, the Tata Sky SD STB is priced at Rs 1,499 for a new connection excluding the charges for channel subscription packs. When you need a Multi TV connection for the Tata Sky SD STB, you will have to pay Rs 1,399. So basically you get a Rs 100 discount. With the SD STB additional connection as well, you need to pay additionally to subscribe for the channel packs.

    Tata Sky HD STB Multi TV Connection Price

    The Tata Sky HD STB is priced at Rs 1,499 for a new connection as well. But the interesting thing is, for a Tata Sky HD STB Multi TV connection, you need to pay only Rs 1,199 which is way lesser than that of the SD STB Multi TV connection. You need to pay separately for purchasing channel packs here as well.

    Tata Sky UHD4K STB Multi TV Connection Price

    Tata Sky UHD4K STB Multi TV connection will come at the same price as of its new connection which is Rs 5,900. In addition to that, you need to pay for monthly subscription charges as well. There are no discounts on getting the second connection.

    Tata Sky HD+ STB Multi TV Connection Price

    The Tata Sky HD+ STB again doesn’t get any discount on its Multi TV connection. For a new connection of Tata Sky HD+ STB, you will have to pay Rs 8,900 in addition to the monthly subscription charges. The price for Multi TV connection for this STB is Rs 8,900 as well.

    More discussion »
    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    Leave a Reply

    avatar
    Photo and Image Files
     
     
     

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Multi TV Connection Charges With Tata Sky: All You Need to Know

    The number one DTH operator of India, Tata Sky allows its customers to get Multi TV connections. It is very...

    module-4-img

    BSNL 4G: Telco Might Redraft Tender to Make Equipment in India

    BSNL has been trying to introduce 4G services in India for quite some time now. It has faced many roadblocks...

    module-4-img

    Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio Register Improvement in Speeds: TRAI

    Indian telecom operators Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio registered an improvement in download speeds in the month of...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Google Play Store Might Soon Allow Users to Buy Subscriptions Before Installing the Apps

    module-4-img

    Dish TV and D2h Again Removes 30-day Lock-In Period

    module-4-img

    Banning Chinese Telecom Equipment Makers Will Create New Challenges in Telecom Market

    module-4-img

    Micromax Teases New Smartphones with Premium Features at Budget Friendly Price