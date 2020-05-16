Tata Sky Binge+ at Rs 3,999: A Value for Money Option or Should You Choose Airtel Xstream Box?

Tata Sky is offering its Binge+ Set-Top Box (STB) only for Rs 3,999. After purchasing the Set-Top Box, customers will get six months of free subscription to Tata Sky Binge as well. If you don’t know what is included in the Tata Sky Binge, read ahead. Tata Sky Binge services will bring you over-the-top (OTT) content platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Hungama Play, Eros Now, and Shemaroo Me; all of it under a single subscription. You will not have to spend money on subscribing to all these platforms individually, you can just purchase the Tata Sky Binge+ and you will be availed with all these platforms under one screen.

Tata Sky Reduced the Price of Binge+ STB

With the help of Tata Sky Binge+ STB, you can not only access all the major OTT content platforms but also get to watch live TV with it. One of the biggest advantages that you will get with the Set-Top Box is of Chromecast. It will be loaded inside the Set-Top Box and Google Assistant is also enabled for a more convenient experience. Earlier, Tata Sky was offering the Binge+ Set-Top Box for a price of Rs 5,999.

For the existing customers upgrading to the Binge+ Set-Top-Box, they were getting a cash-back of Rs 1,000. But now, Tata Sky has changed its offer. The Binge+ STB can be purchased for a price of Rs 3,999 and along with that, you will also get six months worth of free Tata Sky Binge subscription. After the six months, you will have to pay Rs 249 as the only subscription fee and all of the OTT content platforms will be activated. Right now, we are not sure whether Tata Sky has launched any upgrade offer for the existing SD and HD Set-Top Box owners.

This is an excellent offer from Tata Sky, at least for the first six months. For the unaware, Tata Sky Binge offers a user premium access to Disney+ Hotstar, SunNXT, Hungama, ErosNow, ZEE5 and also Amazon Prime subscription will be offered for free for the first three months.

Airtel Xstream Box also At Rs 3,999

One of the interesting things to note is that Airtel is also offering the Xstream Box for Rs 3,999. But for the Airtel Thanks customers, the price gets reduced to Rs 2,249, so that’s even cheaper. The. Set-Top Box also comes with an inbuilt Chromecast and runs on Android TV 9 Pie. There are 5,000+ apps that you can access at the go. You will have to pay a monthly charge of Rs 360 for channels subscription but that can be changed anytime you like. At the same time, you don’t get the subscription to all the OTT content platforms with a single charge like you do with Tata Sky Binge+ STB. But at the moment, Airtel is offering one-year worth free subscription for Airtel Xstream and ZEE5.

Tata Sky Binge+: The Better Option

There are other DTH companies such as Dish TV and D2h which are offering smart TV boxes. Dish TV is offering Dish SMRT Hub for Rs 3,999 which again is the same as of Tata Sky Binge+ and Airtel Xstream Box. It will also run on Android and will avail access to all the OTT content apps. It also reduces the price to Rs 2,499 for its existing customers upgrading to the new set-top-box. d2h Stream has the same cost structure as of Dish SMRT Hub. None of these Set-Top Boxes offers any free subscription like Tata Sky Binge. Tata Sky Binge+ will cost the same as all these STB’s but will offer you a 6-month free subscription to all the OTT content platforms via Tata Sky Binge. Even when you start paying, you only have to pay Rs 249 for all the OTT platforms combined which none of the other DTH companies is offering making Tata Sky Binge+ the best smart STB in the market right now.