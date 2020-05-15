Mi TV 4 55 Will Not Receive Android TV Updates, Xiaomi Instead Offers Rs 1000 Discount for Mi Box 4K

Xiaomi on Thursday announced that its Mi TV 4 55-inch will no longer receive Android updates as the device “does not support requirements for Android TV codecs.” The company said that it is offering a Rs 1000 discount on the Mi Box 4K to the users of the Mi TV 4 55. Xiaomi entered the TV segment in India with the Mi TV 4 55 in early 2018 and has since launched numerous other models in the country. Currently, Xiaomi sells nine Mi TVs in India with the models priced between Rs 12,499 to Rs 54,999.

Xiaomi Blames Unique Design on Mi TV 4 55

The Mi TV 4 55 ran on Xiaomi’s PatchWall and was powered by an Amlogic 64-bit quad core processor with a Mali T830 GPU. The TV featured numerous connectivity options including three HDMI ports, two USB ports along with an ethernet port and support for dual band WiFi. The Mi TV 4 55 enabled users to view 4K content with HDR 10 support and was available for Rs 39,999.

While Xiaomi touched on the Android updates at launch, PatchWall was heavily pushed with the company highlighting numerous features including its ability to connect to Set-Top Boxes (STB).

Despite pushing Android updates to over three million TVs, Xiaomi on Thursday said that it would not serve Android updates to Mi TV 4 55.

“We always endeavor to provide you the best SmartTV experience, but we regret to inform you that android TV updates cannot be made available to Mi TV 4 55,” Xiaomi said. “We have pushed the android TV updates to 3M+ MiTVs. However, the MiTV 4 55″ does not support the requirements for android TV codecs because of its unique design.”

Mi Box 4K Now Available for Rs 2499 to Mi TV 4 55 Users

The company is offering a Rs 1000 discount to the users of Mi TV 4 55 on the purchase of Mi Box 4K which effectively reduces the price of the device to Rs 2499.

The Mi Box 4K runs on Android TV 9 Pie with the device powered by a 2 GHz quad core processor, Mali 450 GPU, 2GB of DDR3 RAM and 8GB of eMMC storage. The company said that the device supports 4K resolution and HDR10 video along with support for Dolby audio. The device has multiple connectivity options including USB 2.0 and HDMI 2.0 ports along with Bluetooth 4.2 and a digital out port for connecting to external speakers.