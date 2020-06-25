Realme C3i Powered by MediaTek Helio G70 and 5000mAh Battery Unveiled Officially

Realme C3i has been launched in Vietnam and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 processor

June 25th, 2020
    Realme has been on a launch spree and has been introducing new products all around the world. Much recently, Realme launched its Realme C3i in Vietnam. Realme also launched its Realme X3 series in India today.  If you don’t know, Realme launched the Realme C3 in India earlier this year. The smartphone was priced at Rs 6,999 and now it has launched the C3i in Vietnam. It is being considered that the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has rebranded the C3 and launched it as C3i in Vietnam. Let’s look at the specifications of the device.

    Realme C3i: Specifications and Features

    The Realme C3i is launched with a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display. The smartphone has an aspect ratio of 20:9. For the front camera, there is a dewdrop notch on the screen. Coming to the powerhouse of the smartphone, it is powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 processor. Along with that, it has 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. But the good thing is, you can expand the internal storage with the help of microSD card. The smartphone will run on Android 10 out of the box.

    Coming to the camera of the device, there is a dual-camera setup on the rear of the device. The primary camera of the device is a 12MP lens and the second lens is a 2MP depth sensor. Talking about the front camera, it comes with a 5MP sensor with HDR and beautification modes. To keep it running for long, Realme C3i gets a 5000mAh battery. It will keep the device running for at least a day with one complete charge. Along with the 5000mAh battery, you get a 10W charger as well, which is not fast but works for the price it comes at.

    Realme C3i Price

    The Realme C3i has been launched in Vietnam for a price of VND 2,590,000 (approximately Rs 8,835) which is not too far from the C3’s price launched in India at Rs 6,999. The smartphone is available in only one variant at the moment with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. Customers will get two colour options with the device — Green Ice and Red Tape. Sale of the device will start from July 3.

    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    module-4-img

    US Terms Reliance Jio a Clean Telco for Not Using Huawei Gear

    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that India’s Reliance Jio is among “clean telco” globally that don’t do any...

    module-4-img

    Realme Unveils Jose Levy Designed Realme Buds Q and Realme Adventurer Backpack

    Realme on Thursday announced the Realme Buds Q and Realme Adventurer Backpack through a virtual launch event. The company said...

