Realme X3 and X3 SuperZoom Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Realme has finally launched its much-awaited X3 series — Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom, via an online event today. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has focused on making photography experience for its customers a seamless one. The X3 SuperZoom can go up to 60x hybrid zoom. With the added Nightscape 4.0 mode on the Realme X3 SuperZoom, you will be able to click pictures in the night perfectly. Realme is trying to set a trend and a precedent with its devices. It was the first company in India to have introduced a 64MP camera in a smartphone and now it becomes the first company to introduce 60x hybrid zoom feature. Let’s take a look at what both Realme X3 and X3 SuperZoom bring to the table.

Realme X3 SuperZoom: Specifications and Features

Realme has claimed that the X3 SuperZoom is the most powerful device in the market with the Snapdragon 855+ SoC. You get a 120Hz refresh rate with your display. The screen to body ratio of the smartphone is 90.5%. Along with that, there is an Full HD+ resolution with the display. X3 SuperZoom comes with a 30W Dart charge technology and packs a 4200mAh battery. For security, there is a fingerprint sensor on the side.

Talking about the camera, there is a 64MP primary lens coupled with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a depth sensor, and a telephoto lens. Its dual front camera has 32MP+8MP lenses. The highlight of the camera is its 60x hybrid zoom feature.

Realme X3: Specifications and Features

The Realme X3 specifications are similar to that of X3 SuperZoom. There is the same 120Hz refresh rate display with the smartphone. It will run on Snapdragon 855+ as well. In the camera department, the smartphone again comes with a quad-camera setup in the rear and a dual selfie camera in the front. The only difference between the X3 and X3 SuperZoom is the front camera and the quad-camera specifications. It features a 64MP primary sensor and offers up to 20X zoom.

Realme X3 and X3 SuperZoom: Prices in India

Both the Realme X3 and X3 SuperZoom will be available in two colours — Glacier Blue and Arctic White. There are going to be two variants of the X3 SuperZoom. First with the 12GB+256GB which is priced at Rs 32,999 and the second is the 8GB+128GB which is priced at Rs 27,999. Sale for the X3 SuperZoom starts on June 30, 12 PM via Flipkart and Realme’s official website.

There are two variants of Realme X3 as well. The first variant with 8GB+128GB is priced at Rs 25,999 and the second one with 6GB+128GB is priced at Rs 24,999. Sale for the X3 also starts on June 30, 12 PM via Flipkart and Realme’s official website. Realme also stated the Realme X50 Pro 5G will be available for purchase starting July 9 again.