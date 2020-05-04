Amazon Prime Video is Available on JioFiber Set-Top Box

JioFiber STB Users can now enjoy the premium content library of Amazon Prime Video. The news was revealed by an active JioFiber STB user. However, JioFiber STB users must note that the Amazon Prime Video will not be available for free. Users will have to purchase a valid subscription to enjoy the premium content offered by Amazon Prime Video. JioFiber has been adding more apps in its platform to provide users with the best content from India and around the World.

JioFiber Also Offers Zee5, Alt Balaji and Many other OTT Apps

JioFiber STB has added many OTT streaming platforms to provide a dynamic content library to its users. Though Amazon Prime Video is the latest offering, JioFiber STB is already offering OTT Apps like Sony LIV, Zee5, Voot, JioCinema, Disney+Hotstar and Sun NXT to its users. Also, Alt Balaji is available on Jio STB.

JioCall App is Available on JioFiber STB

JioCall App is also available on the JioFiber Set-Top Box. Users can video calls their friends and family through the App. However, they must have an active webcam installed in their TVs to use the video call feature. Users who want to enjoy the service can install the JioCall App from JioStore and enjoy the service offered by JioFiber STB.

Reliance Jio Apps are Pre-Installed in JioFiber STB

JioFiber STB has not been designed by the company in the traditional DTH STB style. JioFiber STB is Android TV-based STB which is currently running on Android 9. The Set-Top Box offers various OTT streaming platforms which allow users to stream premium content. JioFiber STB also offers Live TV channels on the web by using TV Plus App. Jio is continuously offering multiple streaming platforms benefits to its subscribers. Subscribers who are using JioFiber STB need an active internet connection like any other media streaming platform to access the content. Also, to ensure a more comfortable experience, JioFiber STB remote comes with voice control support. Reliance Jio has almost pre-installed its app in JioFiber set-up-box to ensure that subscribers get the maximum benefit and value.