Airtel Broadband Promises Faster Installation While Tata Sky Broadband Faces Delay up to 7 Days

Bharti Airtel on its website has now listed a new offer that provides users with up to 15% discount on long term plans along with free installation to new users. Further, the company said that the new users who sign up for its broadband plans can expect “Faster Installation.” However, Airtel has not provided a specific timeframe on installation for those users who sign up for broadband connections. Meanwhile, Tata Sky Broadband on its website said that it is facing up to seven-day delay in installation due to the company being “in compliance with government advisory” on COVID-19 lockdown.

Airtel Offer Applicable Across India

It has to be noted that the Airtel offer for new users including free installations and discount up to 15% on long term plans is applicable across India.

The company in the recent weeks have provided several offers to new users who sign up for its broadband plans including discount up to 20% on long term plans in certain cities. In the second week of April, Airtel also provided free installation and router usage on long term plans to certain cities in India.

Additionally, Airtel has also added an “Invite now” tag to over 500 cities across India with the company inviting users to sign up for its services. While the company hasn’t provided a scheduled launch date of its services in the cities with “Invite now” tag, Airtel is however scheduled to launch its services in over 25 cities on June 1. In Early April, Airtel announced that it would offer its services to several new cities including Ajmer, Aligarh, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Bundi, Dharamshala, Jodhpur, Kakinada and Tirupati. While several of these cities were expected to receive Airtel broadband services in the month of April, the COVID-19 lockdown could have resulted in the company pushing back its expansion plan.

As of press time, the free installation and discount up to 15% offer on long terms plans are currently not applicable on cities where Airtel is scheduled to launch its services on June 1.

Tata Sky Broadband Facing Seven Day Delay on Installation

Tata Sky Broadband on its website noted that the company is currently facing a seven-day delay in installation of new connections. The company currently offers its services in over 20 cities across India.

“In compliance with government advisory on covid -19, we are facing delay up to 7 days in our installations,” Tata Sky Broadband said on its website.