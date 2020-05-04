Xiaomi Mi 10 Scheduled to Launch in India on May 8

Xiaomi on Monday said that its flagship device Mi 10 is currently scheduled to launch in India on May 8. The device featuring an 108 MP camera was launched in China in February with its Indian launch initially scheduled for March 31. However, the COVID-19 lockdown resulted in the company pushing back its launch plans of Mi 10. With the Indian government relaxing its restrictions surrounding the e-commerce deliveries in the country, Xiaomi has announced its plans for the Mi 10 launch in India. It has to be noted that Xiaomi on Monday resumed its deliveries of products to the green and orange zones as permitted by the government of India.

Xiaomi Mi 10: Specifications and Features

The Mi 10 series of smartphones includes the Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10 Lite 5G and Mi 10 Lite Zoom Edition. It remains to be seen whether the entire Mi 10 series of smartphones would arrive in India or if the company would stick to the regular Mi 10 device. Crucially, Xiaomi has promoted only the regular Mi 10 device on its Indian social media platforms.

The regular Mi 10 device features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels and 90Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 865 platform and was launched in two variants in Europe including the base 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The second variant featured 256 GB storage instead of the 128 GB on the base variant.

The Mi 10 has a quad camera setup on the rear including an 108MP primary camera along with an 13MP ultra wide shooter and an 2MP macro lens. Additionally, the Mi 10 included a 2MP depth sensor on the rear. The device also packs in a 20MP front camera in the hole punch design layout.

Xiaomi Mi 10: Expected Price

In March, Manu Kumar Jain, managing director of Xiaomi India said that his company might have a different pricing for its flagship due to depreciating rupee and the device being a direct import.

“I want to add that we may have a different pricing model for this flagship due to (a) direct import (b) higher GST (c) depreciating ? [sic],” Jain said in a tweet.

Further, Anuj Sharma, head of marketing at Xiaomi India said that the devices with flagship specification at “killer prices” are no longer feasible due to hike in goods and sales tax and depreciating rupee.

“Frankly with today’s exchange rate, increased GST in India & component pricing, flagship specs with killer prices are a thing of the past,” Sharma said in a tweet in April. “We all might need to realign our expectations going forward.”

The global base variant of Mi 10 was priced at 799 euros which translates to approximately Rs 66,625. Xiaomi may not bring the Mi 10 Pro to India after all considering it was priced at 999 euros (approx. Rs 83,200).