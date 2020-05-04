Realme X3 SuperZoom to Be Powered by Snapdragon 855 and Support 30W Fast Charging

    Realme has been very appealing to the mass who buy mid-range smartphones. Now, Realme is going to launch its new smartphone soon named Realme X3 SuperZoom. This edition of the smartphone is going to have a compelling zooming feature in the camera as the name suggests. But that’s not it; there are more unique things you should know about the Realme X3. First of all, recently, the device got certified by a couple of Indian organisations such as the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). A tipster came out on Twitter and gave some interesting details about the smartphone.

    Realme X3 SuperZoom SuperZoom Will Be Equipped With a 4200mAh Battery

    In the tweet, tipster Sudhanshu said that the Relame X3 would come with a battery size of 4200mAh. Along with this, it will also be able to support 30W fast charging. Even though there is no news about the technology that will be used for fast-charging by Realme, there is a big chance that the company goes with OPPO’s wired VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge technology. With this fast charging enabled, your smartphone will go from zero to 50% in a matter of 30 minutes.

    Realme X3 SuperZoom To have Ultra Zooming Capabilities

    Just by the name of the smartphone, Realme X3 SuperZoom, you can guess that the smartphone is going to have ‘SuperZoom’ feature. There are no details present to confirm how the SuperZoom feature would work on your camera, but it is undoubtedly going to be something cool. Realme X3 is said to be coming out with the last year’s Snapdragon 855 chipset. It should be running on Android 10 out of the box and will come with the Realme UI. One of the most impressive specs about this smartphone is its camera. Its primary camera is going to be a 108MP sensor. Also, it isn’t expected to support 5G technology so you will be able to run only 2G, 3G, and 4G networks on this device.

