Shinco S43UQLS 4K LED Smart TV With Android TV Launched in India, Priced at Rs 20,999

Shinco has launched its 4K LED Smart TV in India under the Make in India Initiative. The Indian television brand has launched the S43UQLS 43-inch 4K HDR LED Smart TV. One of the most intriguing features of the 4K LED Smart TV is the price. Shinco has smartly priced the 4K LED Smart TV as per the price-sensitive market of India. The audio features of Smart TV will also attract buyers. Since the government of India is promoting Make in India, Shinco has been getting much attraction in the Indian market.

Shinco S43UQLS Smart TV: Features and Specifications

Shinco S43UQLS Smart TV sports an Ultra-HD (3840X2160) HDR-capable display. Under the veil, Smart TV has 2GB RAM and 16GB storage for multiple apps. Apart from this, the Smart TV is powered by the A55 quad-core processor. One of the most talked features of Smart TV is the audio hardware. Shinco S43UQLS rocks a dbx-tv audio technology which offers exceptional sound quality.

The Smart TV has built-in 20-watt speakers. Shinco claims that Smart TV has pyscho-acoustic algorithms which will provide an immersive sound experience and maintain the audio in the room. Connectivity options of the Smart TV include three HDMI ports, two USB ports and HDR10 support. Not only this, but there is Bluetooth connectivity to use external wireless speakers or headphones with the Shinco TV. Shinco S43UQLS Smart TV runs on customer interface based on Android 9. The interface is not the official Android TV Pie 9. Even having the customer interface, Shinco Smart TV supports all the renowned apps and streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon, Hotstar, Zee5, YouTube and many more.

Shinco S43UQLS Smart TV: Pricing and Availability

Shinco’s pricing has always intrigued buyers. Last year, the company announced a flash sale where it was providing 55-inch 4K LED TV at just Rs 5,555. Shinco S43UQLS Smart TV is priced at Rs 20,999. The Smart TV is available on the official website of Shinco and E-commerce platform Amazon. All the competitors in the market are offering full-HD Smart TV in the same price segment. However, Shinco has upgraded its offering by promising 4K and HDR in the affordable price range.