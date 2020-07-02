Xiaomi Redmi 9A Might Be Rebranded as a Poco Smartphone

Poco has launched many devices which are rebranded versions of Redmi smartphones in the past. Xiaomi and Poco separated earlier this year but their partnership still continues. Looking at the TUV Rheinland Certification, the Redmi 9A which was launched a few days back in Malaysia might be launched in different countries under the Poco brand. In the website of Rheinland Certification, a number of Redmi devices with model numbers M20063C were spotted. The interesting thing is that the model number M20063CLC is associated with Redmi 9A. So at the moment, it is being speculated that the other model numbers are different variants of the Redmi 9A.

‘Poco’ Spotted Amongst the Model Numbers

While there are a handful of model numbers mentioned on the website for an upcoming smartphone from Xiaomi, it doesn’t necessarily mean that it will be of Poco right? Yes, but not when ‘Poco’ is also mentioned in the listing. That’s right, one of the model numbers for an upcoming smartphone, M2006C3MI is mentioned with ‘Poco’ in front of it.

It won’t be a surprise to anybody following the smartphone market though. To recall, the Redmi K30 Pro was launched as Poco F2 Pro in Europe and the Redmi K30 was introduce in India as Poco X2. The upcoming Poco M2 Pro is also expected to be a variant of Redmi Note 9 Pro according to some specification leaks. That said, there is no confirmation about the same. This is just a speculation based on the listing on Rheinland Certification.

Xiaomi Redmi 9A: Specifications and Features

The Redmi 9A was launched alongside Redmi 9C earlier this week. It became the world’s first smartphone to come equipped with MediaTek Helio G25. It comes with a 6.53-inch HD+ LCD display and a waterdrop notch. The Redmi 9A has 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. You can also expand the storage up to 512GB. Talking about the cameras, there is a 13MP sensor along with an LED flash at the back of the smartphone. In the front, there is a 5MP sensor for selfies. There is a 5000mAh battery inside the smartphone to keep it powered for longer. It will run on Android 10 on top of MIUI 11.