Lava Announces Design in India Challenge Seeking Entries for Next Indian Smartphone

Lava International, the Indian mobile handset brand on Thursday announced the launch of its “Design in India” challenge. The company said that the students and engineering professionals from select engineering departments can send entries for designing the next Indian smartphone. The development is on the heels of the intense confrontation between the Indian and Chinese troops in mid June that resulted in the death of 20 Indian soldiers. Several Indian smartphone users have since taken it to Twitter requesting the Indian brands including Lava to launch new models.

Lava Unveils Design in India Challenge

The company said that the challenge is open to students and professional engaged in ECE, IT, CS, mechanical and industrial design departments.

Lava said that the competition will be conducted in three parts namely ideation, creating a prototype & presentation. Further, the design team at Lava are tasked with mentoring the contestants throughout the competition. The company said that the contestants will be judged on three parameters including creativity, functionality and uniqueness.

“Our country stands at a very important juncture right now,” Tejinder Singh, product head at Lava International, said in the release. “We envision India to be the next global manufacturing hub. We have the potential to be self-reliant too. Through this unique initiative, we want to give the youth of our country a platform to play their part in this nation building process.”

Lava Promises Cash prizes and Job Placement

The company said that the students and professionals can compete in groups of one to three members. Further, the top three teams are said to be eligible for a pre-placement interview opportunity to work for Lava’s Design in India team. Additionally, the top three teams will receive a cash prize of Rs 50,000, Rs 25,000 and Rs 15,000 respectively.

“Designing in India has been a very big strength for our brand over the last few years,” Sanjeev Agarwal, chief manufacturing officer at Lava International, said in the release. “It not only helped us translate customer insights into products but also let us build unique propositions for our customers.”