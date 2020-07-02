New Tata Sky +HD Set-Top Box Price Reduced to Rs 4,999

India’s number one DTH service provider Tata Sky has recently slashed the price for Tata Sky +HD connection. Tata Sky offers a range of different connections and Set-Top Boxes. The most basic of them are Tata Sky SD and HD STB connections. But then there are others such as Tata Sky Binge+, Tata Sky+ HD, and Tata Sky UHD 4K STBs connection. While HD and SD connections are pretty much affordable, costs for other connections are really huge. But Tata Sky has reduced the cost for the +HD connection from Rs 9,300 to Rs 4,999.

Tata Sky +HD Box Available at Just Rs 4,999

Tata Sky has recently announced that they are reducing the cost of Tata Sky +HD connection by 46% for the customers who want to get a new connection. The offer is launched by Tata Sky under the ‘HD PVR Big Sale’. Earlier, customers who wanted a new Tata Sky +HD connection would have to pay Rs 9,300 to get it. But now, it will come at a discount of 46% which is Rs 4,301 lesser than the original price. So its new discounted price becomes Rs 4,999.

But the offer is not just limited to people who want to purchase new connections. People who are going to purchase Multi TV connection will also get the discount. For the existing customers who are going for a Multi TV connection and opt Tata Sky +HD connection, they will get a discount of 49%. Earlier, to get a Multi TV connection of the same, a customer would have to pay Rs 8,900. But after the 49% discount which is Rs 4,401, the customers will only have to pay Rs 4,499 for getting the connection.

If an existing customer wants to upgrade his/her connection to the Tata Sky +HD connection, then they will also get the benefit of ‘HD PVR Big Sale’. For upgrading, a customer would need to pay Rs 4,499, which is the same as of getting a Multi TV connection. Earlier, for upgrading their connection, existing customers would have to pay Rs 5,999. So a discount of Rs 1,500 has been applied.