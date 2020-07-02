New Tata Sky +HD Set-Top Box Price Reduced to Rs 4,999

Tata Sky +HD connection has got a pretty heavy discount and the DTH operator has not specified the time for the offer to end

By July 2nd, 2020 AT 3:01 PM
  • TataSky
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    India’s number one DTH service provider Tata Sky has recently slashed the price for Tata Sky +HD connection. Tata Sky offers a range of different connections and Set-Top Boxes. The most basic of them are Tata Sky SD and HD STB connections. But then there are others such as Tata Sky Binge+, Tata Sky+ HD, and Tata Sky UHD 4K STBs connection. While HD and SD connections are pretty much affordable, costs for other connections are really huge. But Tata Sky has reduced the cost for the +HD connection from Rs 9,300 to Rs 4,999.

    Tata Sky +HD Box Available at Just Rs 4,999

    Tata Sky has recently announced that they are reducing the cost of Tata Sky +HD connection by 46% for the customers who want to get a new connection. The offer is launched by Tata Sky under the ‘HD PVR Big Sale’. Earlier, customers who wanted a new Tata Sky +HD connection would have to pay Rs 9,300 to get it. But now, it will come at a discount of 46% which is Rs 4,301 lesser than the original price. So its new discounted price becomes Rs 4,999.

    But the offer is not just limited to people who want to purchase new connections. People who are going to purchase Multi TV connection will also get the discount. For the existing customers who are going for a Multi TV connection and opt Tata Sky +HD connection, they will get a discount of 49%. Earlier, to get a Multi TV connection of the same, a customer would have to pay Rs 8,900. But after the 49% discount which is Rs 4,401, the customers will only have to pay Rs 4,499 for getting the connection.

    If an existing customer wants to upgrade his/her connection to the Tata Sky +HD connection, then they will also get the benefit of ‘HD PVR Big Sale’. For upgrading, a customer would need to pay Rs 4,499, which is the same as of getting a Multi TV connection. Earlier, for upgrading their connection, existing customers would have to pay Rs 5,999. So a discount of Rs 1,500 has been applied.

    More discussion »
    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    Leave a Reply

    avatar
    Photo and Image Files
     
     
     

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    New Tata Sky +HD Set-Top Box Price Reduced to Rs 4,999

    India’s number one DTH service provider Tata Sky has recently slashed the price for Tata Sky +HD connection. Tata Sky...

    module-4-img

    BSNL Cancels 4G Tender, Employees Say Private Lobby Succeeded

    Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on Wednesday cancelled its 4G tender that the operator issued in March. The tender required...

    module-4-img

    WhatsApp Introduces Dark Mode for Web, Animated Stickers and QR Codes

    WhatsApp on Wednesday introduced multiple new features including animated stickers, QR Codes and dark mode for Web and desktop. The...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Poco M2 Pro With Quad-Camera Setup to Launch in India on July 7

    module-4-img

    Vodafone Idea Reports Decline in Subscriber Base, Data Volumes Up by 7.9%

    module-4-img

    Tata Sky Still Number One DTH Operator in Terms of Market Share

    module-4-img

    Fossil Solar Watch With 5-ATM Water Resistant Build Launched in India, Priced at Rs 9,995